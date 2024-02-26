Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Debunking Most Popular Skincare Myths

Are you also struggling with several skincare myths coming your way, here's a list of some of them being debunked for you.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Skincare
Skincare | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the search for flawless skin, navigating through skincare advice can be really taxing. With influencers promoting countless products, distinguishing fact from fiction becomes crucial. Today, we are debunking common skincare myths and unveiling the truth behind them as suggested by heygoldie.com.

Skincare Myth 1: Frequent face washing is best

Truth: Overwashing strips natural oils and causes irritation. Stick to cleansing twice daily.

 

 

Skincare Myth 2: Hot water cleanses better

Truth: Hot water damages skin. Opt for lukewarm or cold water instead.

Skincare Myth 3: Sun avoidance keeps skin youthful

Truth: Limited sun exposure aids vitamin D production, essential for skin health.

Skincare Myth 4: Makeup-free faces don't need cleansing

Truth: Daily cleansing removes overnight buildup, regardless of makeup use.

Skincare Myth 5: Skincare product order doesn't matter

Truth: Correct application sequence maximises product efficacy.


Advertisement

 

Skincare Myth 6: Chocolate causes breakouts

Truth: No scientific evidence supports this claim; opt for dark chocolate with low sugar content.

Skincare Myth 7: Exfoliating frequently improves skin

Truth: Excessive exfoliation damages skin; limit use to once a week.

Skincare Myth 8: Makeup causes wrinkles

Truth: Wrinkles result from various factors; proper makeup removal is crucial for skin health.

Skincare Myth 9: Sunscreen is unnecessary on cloudy days

Truth: UV rays penetrate clouds; daily sunscreen application is essential.

 

 

Skincare Myth 10: Greasy foods trigger acne

Truth: No direct link between greasy foods and acne; focus on a balanced diet and hygiene.

Skincare Myth 11: Soap and water suffice for cleansing

Truth: Harsh on the skin, soap can strip natural oils; opt for gentle cleansers.

Skincare Myth 12: Oily skin doesn't need moisturising

Truth: Moisturising is essential for all skin types to prevent dryness.

Skincare Myth 13: Dark skin doesn't require sunscreen

Truth: Sunscreen is vital for all skin tones to protect against UV damage.

 

 

Skincare Myth 14: Sunscreen causes breakouts

Truth: Proper sunscreen selection prevents breakouts and protects the skin.

Skincare Myth 15: Acne is exclusive to teenagers

Truth: Acne can occur at any age and requires professional treatment.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

8 minutes ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

2 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

2 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

2 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

2 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

19 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

19 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Finance Minister chairs meeting with 50 fintechs

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment of Katra Railway Station

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel14 minutes ago

  4. Food delivery apps strain quick service restaurants, recovery uncertain

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo