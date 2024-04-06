Advertisement

Distinguishing between dry and dehydrated skin is pivotal for implementing effective skincare routines, especially with the onset of summer. While the terms are often used interchangeably, the root causes and treatments for each condition differ significantly.

Differences Between Dry And Dehydrated Skin

Dry skin primarily results from insufficient oil production, leading to a lackluster and a overall rough complexion. On the other hand, dehydrated skin stems from a lack of water in the skin's deeper layers, manifesting as tightness and a dull appearance. Desiree Stordahl, Director of Applied Research and Education at Paula’s Choice Skincare, emphasises the distinction, highlighting the necessity for tailored skincare approaches.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

How to battle with dry skin?

For combating dry skin, Stordahl recommends a comprehensive strategy. This includes avoiding harsh cleansing agents that can strip the skin of its natural oils. Incorporating a gentle AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) or BHA (Beta Hydroxy Acid) exfoliant can promote cell turnover, revealing a smoother, more vibrant skin surface. Moisturisation is also critical; opting for nourishing nighttime moisturisers and diligent SPF application during the day protects and hydrates the skin.

Key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid offer longer lasting hydration by drawing moisture to the skin's surface. Ceramides also play a crucial role in reinforcing the skin’s barrier, while maintaining moisture levels and skin integrity. Glycerin, another vital ingredient, attracts water, further enhancing the skin's hydration.

Additionally, Stordahl underlines the importance of fatty acids in skincare. Not only do they nourish and fortify the skin, but they also contribute to a softer and more radiant complexion. These essential lipids are indispensable in achieving a balanced and healthy skin barrier.

As summer intensifies, understanding the nuanced differences between dry and dehydrated skin becomes essential. By adopting a targeted skincare routine and prioritising key ingredients, individuals can ensure their skin remains hydrated, healthy, and supple throughout the season.

(With inputs from IANS)