Ditch Chemical Products, Opt For Natural Ways To Remove Makeup Without Harming Your Skin

Advertisement

Removing makeup is an essential part of any skincare routine. It is a known fact that leaving makeup overnight can clog pores and lead to breakouts. While there are countless makeup removers available in stores, many of them contain harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin. There are, however, plenty of natural alternatives that are gentle yet effective in removing makeup.

Coconut oil

Representative Image | Image: Instagram

Coconut oil is a versatile natural product that can be used for various beauty purposes, including makeup removal. Its oily texture helps break down makeup, making it easy to wipe away. Simply apply a small amount of coconut oil to a cotton pad or your fingertips and gently massage it onto your skin in circular motions. Then, use a clean cotton pad or washcloth to wipe off the makeup and oil residue.

Olive oil

Like coconut oil, olive oil is another excellent natural option for removing makeup. It is rich in antioxidants and has moisturising properties that can leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated. To use olive oil as a makeup remover, pour a small amount onto a cotton pad and gently swipe it across your face, focusing on areas with makeup. Once the makeup has dissolved, rinse your face with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Cucumber juice

Representative Image | Image: Instagram

Cucumber juice is not only refreshing but also an excellent natural makeup remover, especially for the delicate eye area. Simply blend a cucumber and strain the juice into a clean container. Dip a cotton pad into the cucumber juice and gently swipe it over your eyelids and lashes to remove eye makeup. Cucumber juice is gentle on the skin and can help soothe tired eyes.

Yoghurt

Plain yoghurt aka dahi contains lactic acid, which helps to dissolve makeup and exfoliate the skin gently. To use yoghurt as a makeup remover, apply a thin layer of plain yoghurt to your face and massage it in circular motions. Allow it to sit for a few minutes to break down the makeup, then rinse off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is known for its soothing and hydrating properties, making it an excellent natural makeup remover for sensitive skin. Also a versatile product, apply a small amount of aloe vera gel to a cotton pad and gently wipe it over your face to remove makeup. Aloe vera gel can also help calm inflammation and irritation, making it suitable for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Honey



Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it helps draw moisture into the skin, making it an effective makeup remover and moisturizer. Simply massage a small amount of honey onto your face and let it sit for a minute to loosen the makeup. Then, rinse off with warm water and pat dry for clean, makeup-free skin.