×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

DIY Cooling Under-eye Mask For Summer: Soothe Your Eyes With These Home Remedies

Here's how to make a DIY cooling under-eye mask to soothe and rejuvenate your eyes during the summer heat.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
DIY Cooling Under-eye Mask To Soothe Your Eyes In Summer
DIY Cooling Under-eye Mask To Soothe Your Eyes In Summer | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the temperatures and humidity rises during the summer months, so does the need to cool and refresh tired eyes. Prolonged exposure to heat and sun can lead to puffiness, dark circles, and fatigue around the delicate under-eye area. Fortunately, you can create your own cooling under-eye mask at home using simple, natural ingredients. Here's how to make a DIY cooling under-eye mask to soothe and rejuvenate your eyes during the summer heat.

Under-eye mask for summer | Image: Pexels

Cooling ingredients for the mask

  • Cucumber is known for its cooling and hydrating properties, making it a perfect ingredient for reducing puffiness and refreshing tired eyes.
  • Aloe vera gel has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and irritation around the eyes.
  • Green tea contains antioxidants and caffeine, which can help constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling and puffiness.
  • Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe tired and irritated eyes.
Under-eye mask for summer | Image: Pexels

How to make the mask

  • Start by brewing a cup of green tea and a cup of chamomile tea and allowing them to cool completely. Then, slice a cucumber into thin rounds and place them in the refrigerator to chill.
  • In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with 2 tablespoons of cooled green tea and 2 tablespoons of cooled chamomile tea. Stir the mixture until well combined.
  • Take two cotton pads or small pieces of soft fabric and soak them in the mixture until they are fully saturated. Squeeze out any excess liquid and place the pads in a resealable plastic bag.
  • Place the plastic bag containing the soaked pads in the refrigerator and allow them to chill for at least 30 minutes, or until they are cold to the touch.
  • Once chilled, remove the eye masks from the refrigerator and place them over your closed eyelids. Relax and allow the cooling sensation to soothe and rejuvenate your eyes for 10-15 minutes.
  • After the recommended time, gently remove the eye masks and discard them or rinse them with cool water and store them in the refrigerator for future use. You can use these cooling under-eye masks as needed to refresh and revitalize tired eyes throughout the summer.
Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

a few seconds ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

a few seconds ago
Hyderabad traffic advisory for Dec 31.

PM Modi roadshow

a few seconds ago
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE

LIVE News

3 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

3 minutes ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

5 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

8 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

14 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

15 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

15 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

16 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

16 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

16 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

19 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

22 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

23 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo