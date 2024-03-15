Advertisement

As the temperatures and humidity rises during the summer months, so does the need to cool and refresh tired eyes. Prolonged exposure to heat and sun can lead to puffiness, dark circles, and fatigue around the delicate under-eye area. Fortunately, you can create your own cooling under-eye mask at home using simple, natural ingredients. Here's how to make a DIY cooling under-eye mask to soothe and rejuvenate your eyes during the summer heat.

Cooling ingredients for the mask

Cucumber is known for its cooling and hydrating properties, making it a perfect ingredient for reducing puffiness and refreshing tired eyes.

Aloe vera gel has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and irritation around the eyes.

Green tea contains antioxidants and caffeine, which can help constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling and puffiness.

Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe tired and irritated eyes.

How to make the mask

Start by brewing a cup of green tea and a cup of chamomile tea and allowing them to cool completely. Then, slice a cucumber into thin rounds and place them in the refrigerator to chill.

In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with 2 tablespoons of cooled green tea and 2 tablespoons of cooled chamomile tea. Stir the mixture until well combined.

Take two cotton pads or small pieces of soft fabric and soak them in the mixture until they are fully saturated. Squeeze out any excess liquid and place the pads in a resealable plastic bag.

Place the plastic bag containing the soaked pads in the refrigerator and allow them to chill for at least 30 minutes, or until they are cold to the touch.

Once chilled, remove the eye masks from the refrigerator and place them over your closed eyelids. Relax and allow the cooling sensation to soothe and rejuvenate your eyes for 10-15 minutes.

After the recommended time, gently remove the eye masks and discard them or rinse them with cool water and store them in the refrigerator for future use. You can use these cooling under-eye masks as needed to refresh and revitalize tired eyes throughout the summer.