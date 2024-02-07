Updated January 31st, 2024 at 00:25 IST
DIY Hair Masks To Combat Dry Hair During Winters
From egg yolks and honey to yoghurt and banana, here's taking a look at DIY hair masks which will help combat hair frizz during winters.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Winter season brings with it a plethora of new issues which call for tweaks in one's lifestyles. Foremost among these is the issue of dry hair and a flaky scalp. If one already finds themselves at the receiving end of these issues, the dropping temperatures and overall dryness in the weather can aggravate the issue. Paying a visit to the salon may be an occasional hack but for the long run, one's hair and scalp health must be put under the spotlight. DIY hair masks then, present themselves as a simpler route to better hair and scalp health.
Yoghurt, lemon and ACV
Mix two tablespoons of yoghurt, one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply this on your scalp and hair and keep it on for thirty minutes. Rinse off with your everyday shampoo.
While the lemon and the ACV exfoliate the scalp, yoghurt nourishes the lengths of the hair.
Egg yolk, honey and olive oil
Whisk one egg yolk with one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of olive oil. Apply this on the scalp and keep it on for an hour. Rinse off with regular shampoo.
This mask offers a heavy dose of hydration, and must be avoided if you tend to have an oily scalp and dry strands.
Banana and yoghurt
Definitely one of the sweetest smelling masks, mash together a ripe banana with two tablespoons of olive oil and one cup of yoghurt. Apply it on your scalp and strands and leave on for forty five minutes. Wash it off with regular shampoo.
Clean up for this DIY mask is slightly more labour intensive so as to make sure the banana fibres are entirely out of your hair.
Milk and honey
The combination of milk and honey is an absolute winner for almost all superficial concerns, be it hair or skin. Simply mix some honey to milk and apply it over the lengths of the hair. Keep on for thirty minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.
This mask gives that instant boost of shine to the hair.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 23:53 IST
