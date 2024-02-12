English
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

Dos And Don'ts To Follow Post Facial

Facial is a beauty treatment to nourish and rejuvenate our facial skin. It involves exfoliation and cleansing to clean dead skin and impurities from the skin.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Facial
A representative image | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Most of us follow a skincare routine to enhance the beauty and radiance of our skin. Among all is facial, a beauty treatment to nourish and rejuvenate our facial skin. It involves exfoliation and cleansing to clean dead skin, dirt, blackheads and impurities from the skin. Not just this, it also reduces stress, prevents ageing to promote blood circulation, and treats acne and acne marks.

Facial is a multi-step producer to get clear and bright skin. However, your work doesn't end here. There are some cautions that one must follow after a facial.

Avoid touching your face

After getting a facial, you must avoid touching your face because when a facial is done, the pores of the skin get opened, and if you touch your face, the bacteria on your hand, can transfer to your face. This can lead to skin infections such as breakouts, acne, irritation etc.

Avoid wearing makeup

Wearing makeup just after getting a facial can irritate your skin, leading to breakouts because makeup products such as foundation, blusher etc contain chemicals that can be harmful to the skin.

Avoid scrub

It is important to avoid scrubbing your face after a facial because it can irritate your skin, leading to redness and inflammation.

Stepping out in the sun

Refrain from going out in the sun right after getting a facial else ultraviolet rays can damage your skin. The skin becomes extremely sensitive and delicate after a facial, therefore the sun, dirt and pollution can cause severe skin problems.

Avoid exfoliation

Exfoliating your skin after a facial can damage its natural barrier, and cause dryness, irritation, acne, and breakouts due to the removal of protective layers.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

