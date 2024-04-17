Advertisement

Summer is the time to show off your hands and nails with confidence. However, the heat and outdoor activities can take a toll on your hands and nails, leading to dryness, breakage, and sun damage. With the right care and maintenance, you can keep your hands and nails healthy, hydrated, and looking their best all summer long. Here are some summer manicure tips to help you achieve beautiful hands and nails.

Moisturise regularly

Hydration is key to maintaining healthy hands and nails, especially during the summer months when the heat and sun can cause dryness. Apply a rich, nourishing hand cream or lotion regularly throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised. Pay special attention to the cuticles, as they tend to dry out quickly and can lead to cracked and peeling nails.

Protect from the Sun

Just like you protect your face and body from the sun's harmful UV rays, don't forget to shield your hands and nails as well. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to your hands and nails before heading outdoors, and reapply every few hours, especially if you're swimming or sweating. You can also wear UV-protective gloves while gardening or engaging in outdoor activities to minimise sun damage.

Keep nails short and neat

During the summer months, it's best to keep your nails short and neatly trimmed to prevent breakage and maintain a polished appearance. Use a sharp nail clipper to trim your nails straight across, then gently file the edges to smooth any rough spots. Short nails are also less likely to accumulate dirt and bacteria, helping to prevent infections and maintain overall nail health.

Choose breathable nail polish

If you love wearing nail polish, opt for breathable and water-permeable formulas that allow air and moisture to reach your nails. Look for "5-free" or "7-free" nail polishes that are free from harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate. These healthier nail polish options not only protect your nails from damage but also come in a wide range of vibrant colours perfect for summer.

Stay hydrated and eat well

Maintaining healthy hands and nails starts from within, so be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Hydration helps keep your skin and nails moisturised from the inside out, promoting overall health and vitality. Additionally, eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support strong and resilient nails.

Give your nails a break

Every now and then, give your nails a break from nail polish and let them breathe. Going au naturel for a few days allows your nails to recover and prevents them from becoming brittle and discoloured. Use this time to apply a nourishing nail oil or treatment to replenish moisture and strengthen your nails from within.

Practise safe nail care

Avoid harsh chemicals and rough treatment that can damage your nails and skin. Use gentle nail care products and tools, and avoid picking or biting your nails and cuticles, as this can lead to infections and irritation. If you're visiting a nail salon, make sure they follow proper hygiene and sanitation practices to reduce the risk of fungal or bacterial infections.