Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Facial Oils For All Skin Types To Get Natural Radiance And Glow

Let's look at a selection of facial oils that can help you achieve a natural glow and radiance, according to your skin type.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Facial oil for glowing skin
Facial oil for glowing skin | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
Facial oils have become essential skincare elixirs, loved for their ability to nourish, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin. Using facial oils imparts a natural, radiant glow from within. Dry and sensitive to oily and acne-prone, there's a facial oil suited for every skin type. Let's look at a selection of facial oils that can help you achieve a natural glow and radiance, according to your skin type.

Dry skin

Dry skin craves moisture and hydration to restore its natural balance and suppleness. Facial oils rich in nourishing and emollient ingredients are perfect for dry skin, such as:

  • Argan Oil: Packed with vitamin E and fatty acids, argan oil deeply moisturizes and softens dry, parched skin, leaving it smooth and radiant.
  • Rosehip Seed Oil: Known for its regenerative properties, rosehip seed oil helps improve skin texture, tone, and elasticity, while providing intense hydration and a youthful glow.
Oils for glowing skin | Image: Unsplash

Oily or combination skin

Contrary to popular belief, facial oils can benefit oily and combination skin types by helping regulate oil production and balance sebum levels. Look for lightweight, non-comedogenic oils such as:

  • Jojoba oil: With a structure similar to the skin's natural sebum, jojoba oil helps regulate oil production, keeping oily and combination skin hydrated without clogging pores.
  • Squalane oil: Derived from olives or sugarcane, squalane oil is lightweight, non-greasy, and easily absorbed, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. It helps balance oil production and improve skin texture, leaving it soft and glowing.

Sensitive skin

Sensitive skin requires gentle, soothing ingredients to calm inflammation and irritation while providing hydration and protection. Choose facial oils with anti-inflammatory and soothing properties such as:

  • Chamomile oil: Renowned for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties, chamomile oil helps soothe redness, irritation, and sensitivity, making it perfect for sensitive skin types.
  • Calendula oil: Extracted from marigold flowers, calendula oil is gentle and soothing, helping to reduce inflammation, heal skin irritations, and promote a healthy, radiant complexion.
Oils for glowing skin | Image: Unsplash

Aging skin

As skin ages, it loses moisture, elasticity, and radiance, leading to dullness and fine lines. Combat signs of aging with facial oils rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-aging properties such as:

  • Rose oil: Rose oil is prized for its anti-aging benefits, helping to hydrate, firm, and rejuvenate mature skin, while promoting a youthful glow and radiance.
  • Pomegranate Seed Oil: Bursting with antioxidants and omega fatty acids, pomegranate seed oil helps improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and protect against environmental damage, revealing a radiant, youthful complexion.
Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

