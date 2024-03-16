Advertisement

Hair fall and breakage can be distressing, affecting both confidence and appearance. While there are many commercial products available to address these issues, like our elders have always believed, natural oils offer a gentle and effective solution. Packed with nourishing vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, these oils not only strengthen the hair follicles but also promote healthy growth and shine. Here are some essential oils that can help combat hair fall and breakage:

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a versatile oil known for its deep conditioning properties. Rich in lauric acid and antioxidants, it penetrates the hair shaft to moisturise and strengthen from within, reducing breakage and split ends. Massage warm coconut oil into your scalp and hair, leave it on for at least an hour or overnight, then shampoo as usual for soft, shiny locks.

Coconut oil is great for hair | Image: Unsplash

Argan oil

Argan oil, often referred to as "liquid gold," is extracted from the kernels of the Moroccan argan tree. It is rich in vitamin E, antioxidants, and fatty acids, making it an excellent choice for nourishing and repairing damaged hair. Apply a few drops of argan oil to damp hair, focusing on the ends, to prevent breakage and promote healthy growth.

Olive oil

Olive oil has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for hair care. It is loaded with vitamins A and E, as well as antioxidants, which help moisturise the scalp, strengthen the hair shaft, and prevent breakage. Warm olive oil and apply it to your scalp and hair, massaging gently to improve blood circulation and stimulate hair growth. Leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour before shampooing.

Almond oil

Almond oil is a lightweight oil that is easily absorbed into the hair shaft, providing deep hydration and nourishment. It is rich in vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, and magnesium, which help strengthen hair follicles and reduce breakage. Massage almond oil into your scalp and hair, focusing on the ends, and leave it on overnight for maximum benefit.

Almond oil can nourish your hair | Image: Unsplash

Castor oil

Castor oil is known for its thick consistency and high content of ricinoleic acid, which has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It helps moisturise the scalp, promote hair growth, and prevent breakage. Mix castor oil with a lighter oil like coconut or almond oil, apply it to your scalp and hair, and leave it on for a few hours before washing.