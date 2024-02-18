Feeling Stressed? Pamper Yourself With These Self Care Ideas To Feel Better

Advertisement

Self care is synonymous to self love and it should be a priority everyday of the year. However, during the daily hustle and bustle of life, it often becomes increasingly difficult to take out time and focus on yourself. However, with the beginning of summer, it is an opportune moment to set intentions for the coming year, and what better way than prioritising self-care? Here are some things that you can practice and indulge in self care.

Paint your nails

Painting your fingernails can be fun and there’s no better way to pamper yourself. Start by giving your nails a little TLC. Trim them neatly before using a nail file to create super smooth edges. You can then start painting. Make sure you use a bottom coat. A bottom coat helps stop dark coloured nail polishes from staining. Follow this with at least two coats of colour and then add a top coat for that shiny affect.

File photo of manicure session | Image: Unsplash

Experiment with face masks until you find a new favourite

Order a few new face masks that you would like to experiment with. Play with clay, sheet, charcoal, peel-off or thermal mask. Apply as instructed and read while your skin reaps all the benefits of the mask. Choose a face mask formulated with natural ingredients to avoid irritating sensitive skin.

Take a long shower

There is nothing more relaxing than a hot bath using your favourite products and scents. Use a lavish bath salt, experiment with a few essential oils and light a few candles to create that spa-like ambience. While the water’s running, get prepped. You can even grab a book or even a glass of wine to keep you occupied.

Preparing a long bath | Image: Unsplash

DIY hair masks

Mix up your own concoction. This is a great way of reaping the benefits of all the natural products. Once your mask is made, apply to your hair in two inch sections and leave for 10 minutes before rinsing away.

Set up a home spa

You can create a spa style ambience in the comfort of your own home. Play your favourite playlist, light a scented candle and take a long hot shower, incorporate a full body exfoliation or hair mask routine. Finish by painting your nails with a favourite shade.