Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

Five Face Packs To Try For A Radiant Glow During Your Outings

Here are five simple yet effective DIY face packs to enhance your weekend skincare routine and give you that luminous, healthy glow.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Face mask
Face mask | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Weekends are the perfect time to step back, relax, and give your skin the TLC it deserves. Engaging in a skincare ritual not only benefits the skin but also provides a therapeutic experience, enhancing overall well-being. A radiant glow is easily within reach with the right ingredients and face packs that cater to your skin's needs. Here are five simple yet effective DIY face packs to enhance your weekend skincare routine and give you that luminous, healthy glow.

Brighten up with turmeric and yogurt

Blend 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder with 2 tablespoons of yogurt to create a potent mask for skin brightening and soothing. Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties help diminish blemishes, while yogurt's moisturising benefits leave the skin soft and luminous. Apply the mixture to your face and neck, wait 20 minutes, then rinse with warm water for a refreshed complexion.

Honey and lemon for spotless skin

A mixture of 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice makes for a powerful combo to tackle dark spots and hydrate. Lemon's lightening properties combined with honey's soothing capabilities can result in a smoother, more even-toned skin. Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing to reveal a brighter complexion.

Oatmeal and milk for gentle exfoliation

Create a gentle exfoliating mask by mixing finely ground oatmeal with milk to form a thick paste. Oatmeal sloughs off dead skin cells without stripping moisture, while milk's hydrating properties ensure a soft, supple finish. Apply, massage gently, leave for 15-20 minutes, then wash off for a rejuvenated skin feel.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Papaya and honey for cellular renewal

Combine ripe papaya pulp with honey for a mask that promotes cell turnover and moisturises. Papaya's natural enzymes aid in exfoliating the skin, removing dullness and promoting a healthy glow, while honey ensures the skin remains hydrated and smooth. Apply this nourishing mix for 15-20 minutes before rinsing for best results.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

