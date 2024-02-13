Advertisement

Choosing the right hairstyle is very important. It is said that a woman's beauty is defined by thick, healthy locks of hair. While long hair might be a classic choice and has always been the first choice for women, short hairstyles have a bittersweet relationship with beauty trends. Sometimes, they are seen as a ‘vintage’ hairstyle that looked great on yesteryear actresses, while sometimes they are so in fashion that bob cuts are the talk of the town. Currently, shorter hair is in trend and if you wish to go with the flow, here are different hairstyles you can try according to the shape of your face.

Round Face

What should you opt for?

Textured pixie cut, layered bob, asymmetrical pixie.

Why does it work?

Short hairstyles with volume at the crown and asymmetrical cuts help elongate a round face shape, creating the illusion of length. Textured layers add definition and movement, while side-swept bangs or asymmetrical cuts draw attention away from the width of the face.

Oval Face

What should you opt for?

Classic bob, short shag, long pixie with side-swept bangs.

Why does it work?

Oval face shapes are versatile and can pull off a variety of short hairstyles. Classic bobs frame the face beautifully, while short shag hairstyles add texture and volume. Long pixies with side-swept bangs create soft angles and highlight the cheekbones, enhancing the natural symmetry of the oval face shape.

Square Face

What should you opt for?

Soft layered pixie, textured crop, angled bob.

Why does it work?

Softening the angular features of a square face shape is key when choosing short hairstyles. Soft layered pixie cuts and textured crops add movement and soften the jawline, while angled bobs create flattering angles that complement the strong jawline characteristic of square face shapes.

Heart-Shaped Face

What should you opt for?

Side-swept pixie, chin-length bob, layered crop.

Why does it work?

Heart-shaped faces are wider at the forehead and narrow at the chin, so short hairstyles that balance out these proportions work best. Side-swept pixie cuts and chin-length bobs draw attention away from the forehead and create symmetry, while layered crops add volume and texture to the chin area.

Diamond Face

What should you opt for?

Textured pixie with side-swept bangs, layered bob, undercut.

Why does it work?

Diamond-shaped faces are characterised by high cheekbones and a narrower forehead and chin. Short hairstyles with soft, side-swept bangs help soften the angles of the face and draw attention to the eyes. Layered bobs and undercuts add texture and volume to the hair, balancing out the proportions of a diamond face shape.

Oblong Face

What should you opt for?

Wavy bob, textured pixie, blunt bangs with a cropped cut.

Why does it work?

Oblong face shapes benefit from short hairstyles that add width and volume to the sides of the face. Wavy bobs create the illusion of width, while textured pixie cuts and blunt bangs with a cropped cut add volume and balance to the overall proportions of the face.