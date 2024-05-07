Floral Makeup Ideas To Look Fresh And Feminine In Summer

Advertisement

As the temperatures rise and the flowers bloom, it's the perfect time to infuse your makeup routine with the delicate beauty of florals. From soft pastels to bold blossoms, floral-inspired makeup looks can help you achieve a fresh and feminine look that captures the essence of summer. Here are some floral makeup ideas to help you look and feel your best during the sunny season.

Petal-soft eyes

Create a soft and romantic eye look inspired by delicate flower petals. Start by applying a light pink or peach eyeshadow to the eyelids, blending upwards towards the brow bone. Add a touch of shimmer to the inner corners of the eyes to brighten and awaken your gaze. Finish the look with a few coats of mascara to lengthen and define your lashes.

Soft eyes | Image: Unsplash

Rosy cheeks

Achieve a natural flush with rosy blush shades that mimic the colour of fresh blooms. Sweep a soft pink or peach blush across the apples of your cheeks, blending upwards towards the temples. For an extra touch of radiance, choose a blush with subtle shimmer or opt for a cream blush formula for a dewy finish.

Blossoming lips

Make a statement with bold and vibrant lip colours inspired by lush garden blooms. Choose lipstick shades in shades of coral, fuchsia, or berry to add a pop of colour to your look. For a more subtle effect, opt for sheer or glossy lip formulas that provide a hint of colour while keeping your lips hydrated and supple.

Garden-inspired eyeliner

Experiment with eyeliner in shades of green, blue, or purple to create a garden-inspired look that reflects the beauty of nature. Draw thin lines along the upper lash line for a subtle pop of colour, or create intricate floral designs using eyeliner pens or gel liners for a more artistic effect.

Garden-inspired eyeliner | Image: Unsplash

Dewy highlight

Illuminate your complexion with a dewy highlighter that mimics the natural glow of summer sunshine. Apply a champagne or gold-toned highlighter to the high points of your face, including the cheekbones, brow bone, and cupid's bow, for a radiant and ethereal finish.

Soft and ethereal

For a dreamy and ethereal makeup look, opt for soft and muted shades inspired by wildflowers and meadows. Choose eyeshadows in shades of lavender, sage, and soft peach to create a subtle wash of colour on the eyes, paired with a nude lip and flushed cheeks for a natural and understated beauty.