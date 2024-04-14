×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Follow These Easy Tips To Get Soft, Blurry Smokey Eye Look For Everyday Makeup

With these simple steps, you can effortlessly achieve a soft and blurry smokey eye look that's perfect for everyday wear.

Smokey eyes makeup tips
Smokey eyes makeup tips | Image:Unsplash
Everyday makeup should be something that is easy, yet makes you stand out. It should not be time taking, but make you look well groomed. The soft and blurry smokey eye look is a timeless classic that is perfect for your everyday makeup routine. Achieving this dreamy effect requires a delicate balance of blending and layering, but with the right techniques and products, you can create a soft, diffused smokey eye. Here's how to achieve the look in just a few simple steps.

Prep your eyes

Start by prepping your eyelids with a primer to create a smooth canvas and ensure your eyeshadow stays in place all day. This step also helps to prevent creasing and fading, giving your smokey eye look longevity.

Choose your eyeshadow shades

For a soft and wearable smokey eye, choose neutral shades like taupe, brown, or soft gray. Matte eyeshadows work best for this look as they create a soft, diffused effect without any harsh lines. You can also add a touch of shimmer or satin finish for dimension and depth.

Choose your eye shadow shade | Image: Unsplash

Build gradually

Begin by applying a light, matte eyeshadow shade all over your eyelid as a base. Then, gradually build up the intensity by layering darker shades into the crease and outer corner of the eye. Use a fluffy blending brush to blend the eyeshadows seamlessly, creating a soft transition between colours.

Focus on blending

The key to achieving a soft and blurry smokey eye is impeccable blending. Take your time to blend the eyeshadows thoroughly, using windshield wiper motions and circular motions to soften any harsh lines and create a seamless gradient of colour.

Add definition

To add definition and depth to your smokey eye, deepen the outer corner and crease with a slightly darker eyeshadow shade. Focus the colour on the outer V of the eye and blend it into the crease for a subtle, sultry effect.

Add definition | Image: Unsplash

Highlight the inner corner

Brighten up your eyes and add a touch of sparkle by applying a shimmery eyeshadow or highlighter to the inner corner of the eye. This will instantly lift and brighten your eyes, giving them a wide-awake look.

Finish with mascara

Complete your soft smokey eye look with a few coats of volumizing mascara to define your lashes and add drama to your eyes. Wiggle the mascara wand from the roots to the tips for maximum length and volume.

