Follow These Tips And Hacks To Avoid Tanning This Summer 

With the tanning season inching closer, the journey to achieving that perfect sun-kissed glow restarts. However, the allure of bronzed skin should not overshadow the importance of protecting your skin from the harm caused by excessive sun exposure. Here are a few ways to maintain that glow that turn eyeballs towards you.

Seek shade and cover Up

Allow room for breaks in the shade while wearing protective clothing, such as wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved shirts, which goes a long way in providing that additional layer of defense against the sun's intensity. It's a pertinent rule to adhere to especially if your work entails roaming in the city.

image credit: Unsplash

Sunscreen

The cornerstone of any skin protection routine should begin with applying sunscreen frequently. Dermatologists have always recommended using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and reapplying every two hours, or immediately after swimming or sweating. This leads to an effective barrier against the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays, meanwhile, preventing sunburn and long-term skin damage.

Image credit: Unsplash

Hydrate and Moisturise

Keeping the skin hydrated from the inside and out is crucial during the tanning season. Drinking plenty of water maintains internal hydration, alongside use of a moisturiser helps retain the skin's natural moisture, ensuring it remains supple and healthy.

Aftercare

Post-sun exposure, people need to soothe and repair the skin with aloe vera or a cooling after-sun product to reduce chances of potential damage and keep the skin calm and nourished.