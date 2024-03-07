Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:03 IST
Follow These Tips And Hacks To Avoid Tanning This Summer
If you're seeking ways to maintain that winter glow throughout the tanning season, try out these after care tips.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
With the tanning season inching closer, the journey to achieving that perfect sun-kissed glow restarts. However, the allure of bronzed skin should not overshadow the importance of protecting your skin from the harm caused by excessive sun exposure. Here are a few ways to maintain that glow that turn eyeballs towards you.
Seek shade and cover Up
Allow room for breaks in the shade while wearing protective clothing, such as wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved shirts, which goes a long way in providing that additional layer of defense against the sun's intensity. It's a pertinent rule to adhere to especially if your work entails roaming in the city.
Sunscreen
The cornerstone of any skin protection routine should begin with applying sunscreen frequently. Dermatologists have always recommended using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and reapplying every two hours, or immediately after swimming or sweating. This leads to an effective barrier against the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays, meanwhile, preventing sunburn and long-term skin damage.
Hydrate and Moisturise
Keeping the skin hydrated from the inside and out is crucial during the tanning season. Drinking plenty of water maintains internal hydration, alongside use of a moisturiser helps retain the skin's natural moisture, ensuring it remains supple and healthy.
Aftercare
Post-sun exposure, people need to soothe and repair the skin with aloe vera or a cooling after-sun product to reduce chances of potential damage and keep the skin calm and nourished.
Advertisement
Published March 7th, 2024 at 20:03 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.