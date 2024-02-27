Advertisement

Temperatures are rising and the sun has begun to shine brighter. So, along with your skincare, it's essential to adjust your haircare routine as well to protect your locks from the harsh summer elements. Here are some expert tips to keep your hair healthy, bouncy, and beautiful all summer long.

Hydrate your hair

Just like your skin, your hair needs hydration to stay healthy. During the summer months, increased exposure to the sun and heat can dry out your hair, leading to damage and frizz. Make sure to drink plenty of water to hydrate your hair from the inside out, and use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner to keep it hydrated externally.

Hydrate your hair | Image: Unsplash

Sun protection

UV rays can damage your hair, causing it to become dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Protect your locks by wearing a wide-brimmed hat or using a UV-protectant hair product. Look for haircare products that contain SPF to shield your strands from the sun's harmful rays.

Limit heat styling

With the already high temperatures in summer, it's best to limit the use of heat-styling tools such as blow dryers, curling irons, and straighteners. Embrace your natural texture or opt for heat-free styling methods like air-drying or braiding to minimise damage and preserve your hair's health.

Deep conditioning treatments

Treat your hair to a deep conditioning treatment once a week to replenish moisture and repair any damage caused by the sun, chlorine, or salt water. Look for hydrating masks or treatments enriched with ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, or argan oil to nourish and revitalize your locks.

Deep conditioning treatment | Image: Unsplash

Swim smart

Chlorine from swimming pools and salt from seawater can strip your hair of its natural oils and leave it feeling dry and damaged. Before swimming, wet your hair with fresh water to minimize the absorption of chlorinated or salty water. After swimming, rinse your hair thoroughly with fresh water and follow up with a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner to remove any residue and restore hydration.

Regular trimming

Regular trims are essential for maintaining healthy hair, especially in the summer when split ends are more common due to increased exposure to the elements. Schedule regular trims every 6-8 weeks to prevent split ends from traveling up the hair shaft and causing further damage.