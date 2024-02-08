Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Frizzy tips and an oily scalp? Follow this step-by-step routine to care for your combination hair

Combination hair care can often be a tricky path to maneuver. However, following these principle set of rules will make for a sturdy foundation for your locks.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hair care
Hair care | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The basics of skin care and hair care are pretty straightforward when it comes to two ends of the spectrum. If you have an oily scalp, focus on balancing your natural oils by being regular with your shampoo routine. If you have frizzy hair and a dandruff prone scalp, focus on moisturising and oiling your hair. However, when it comes to the complexities of combination hair - and skin - striking a balance can often prove to be a rather tedious task. Here is a comprehensive guide to incorporate into your hair care routine.

The Do's


Finding a shampoo that is the right fit for your scalp is a cornerstone of striking the much-needed balance for healthy lush hair. However, this inevitably comes with its own period of trial and error. What you are essentially looking for, is a concoction that will be tough enough to clean your scalp, but will be gentle on the strands. To meet these needs, ideally opt for a shampoo which has a combination of sturdy ingredients like clay and moisturising ingredients like glycerine.

Advertisement


Additionally, deep-conditioning is another cornerstone when it comes to managing combination hair. Coconut oil - strictly applied just to the strands and not to the roots - is a miracle worker in this regard. It does the job of slickening the frizz without adding build up to your oily scalp.

The Don'ts


The first and foremost rule to follow in this regard is to not overdo the shampooing. While it may be your go-to to get rid of the too-soon to return oily scalp, over-shampooing essentially sends your scalp's sebum production into overdrive, counteracting the need to   establish oil control. Simultaneously, avoiding conditioning in a bid to control your scalp's oil production is also not a solution.

Advertisement

Follow the golden rule of restricting shampoo to the scalp and conditioning substances for the strands.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement