The basics of skin care and hair care are pretty straightforward when it comes to two ends of the spectrum. If you have an oily scalp, focus on balancing your natural oils by being regular with your shampoo routine. If you have frizzy hair and a dandruff prone scalp, focus on moisturising and oiling your hair. However, when it comes to the complexities of combination hair - and skin - striking a balance can often prove to be a rather tedious task. Here is a comprehensive guide to incorporate into your hair care routine.

The Do's



Finding a shampoo that is the right fit for your scalp is a cornerstone of striking the much-needed balance for healthy lush hair. However, this inevitably comes with its own period of trial and error. What you are essentially looking for, is a concoction that will be tough enough to clean your scalp, but will be gentle on the strands. To meet these needs, ideally opt for a shampoo which has a combination of sturdy ingredients like clay and moisturising ingredients like glycerine.

Additionally, deep-conditioning is another cornerstone when it comes to managing combination hair. Coconut oil - strictly applied just to the strands and not to the roots - is a miracle worker in this regard. It does the job of slickening the frizz without adding build up to your oily scalp.

The Don'ts



The first and foremost rule to follow in this regard is to not overdo the shampooing. While it may be your go-to to get rid of the too-soon to return oily scalp, over-shampooing essentially sends your scalp's sebum production into overdrive, counteracting the need to establish oil control. Simultaneously, avoiding conditioning in a bid to control your scalp's oil production is also not a solution.

Follow the golden rule of restricting shampoo to the scalp and conditioning substances for the strands.