Summer brings with it a host of challenges for hair care. The intense sun, humidity, and exposure to saltwater and chlorine can leave hair dry, frizzy, and damaged, especially now when India is facing a rough heatwave. To keep your hair healthy and manageable, it’s important to adapt your hair care routine to address these issues. Among the key products that you should consider for proper hair care are hair masks, conditioners, and serums. Each has its benefits, but which one is best for summer hair care? Let’s explore their roles and advantages.

Conditioner

Conditioners are a staple in any hair care routine, especially during the summer. After shampooing, a conditioner helps to replenish moisture lost due to the sun and other environmental factors. It smooths the hair cuticle, making hair easier to manage and reducing frizz. Conditioners typically contain ingredients like silicones, oils, and emollients that create a protective barrier against heat and humidity.

Hair conditioner | Image: Pexels

For summer, look for lightweight, hydrating conditioners that won’t weigh your hair down. A conditioner with UV protection can help shield your hair from the sun’s harmful rays. Regular use of conditioner will keep your hair soft, shiny, and more resilient against summer damage.

Hair mask

Hair masks are deep conditioning treatments designed to provide intense hydration and repair. Unlike regular conditioners, hair masks are usually left on the hair for a longer period, allowing their nourishing ingredients to penetrate deeper. They are packed with rich ingredients like natural oils, proteins, and vitamins that restore and strengthen hair from within.

Using a hair mask once a week can significantly improve the health of your hair during summer. It’s particularly beneficial for hair that is very dry, damaged, or exposed to harsh elements like chlorine from swimming pools or salt from the ocean. Hair masks can revive your hair, making it smoother, shinier, and less prone to breakage.

Hair serum

Hair serums are lightweight, silicone-based products that provide a protective layer around each strand, sealing in moisture and adding a glossy finish. They are excellent for managing frizz, adding shine, and protecting hair from heat styling and environmental damage. During the summer, a good hair serum can help prevent humidity from making your hair frizzy and unmanageable.

Serums are also ideal for taming flyaways and adding smoothness to your hair. Apply a small amount to the ends of your hair to keep it looking polished and healthy throughout the day.

Hair serum | Image: Unsplash

Which is better for summer hair care?

Each product - conditioner, hair mask, and serum - plays a unique role in maintaining healthy hair during the summer.

Conditioner is essential for daily moisture and protection.

Hair masks provide deep nourishment and repair, making them crucial for weekly treatments.

Hair serums offer finishing protection and manageability, perfect for daily use or before styling.

Use a lightweight conditioner every time you wash your hair, apply a deep conditioning hair mask once a week, and finish with a serum to protect against humidity and add shine. This approach will ensure your hair remains healthy, hydrated, and beautiful all summer long.