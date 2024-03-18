Advertisement

A monthly pedicure will just not cut it. While foot health is not per se an overlooked sector of the beauty industry, toenails have not seemed to make the cut, pun intended. Luckily, it does not take all that much to kickstart the journey to healthy toenails.

How often should you trim your nails?



Slightly longer toenails can optically enhance the shape of your foot. However, if you are somebody who wears close-ended shoes all day long or invests a lot of time in physical activity, it is strongly advised that you swear off long toe nails to avoid the very probable pain of snapping them. Even if you do not match the brief, short and trimmed toenails always look classy. Cut them once every four to eight weeks.

Additionally, leave at least 1 to 2mm of nails while trimming to allow a healthy regrowth cycle. In the same breath, the cuticle health for your toenails is as important as the cuticle health for your fingernails. Do not (painfully!) strip them all away. Soak your feet in some salt water, soften them with a hydrating moisturiser and push them back. While painting your toenails may seem like a fun idea, also allow them some time and space to breath naturally because nail polish at the end of the day, is a layer of chemicals, as is the acetone you rub on the toenails to take it off.

Look into your toenail health



if your toenails appear crusty and layered, you may have a case of toenail fungus - surprisingly common. While softening them over time with cream and soaks may work, most cases need to be looked into by podiatrist. Serious cases of fungal infection, are best treated by a professional.

Additionally, before you chop your toenails down to the bare minimum, also know that this is likely to leave you with a case of ingrown nails, which can be a rather painful experience. Start being mindful about the overall health of your toes.