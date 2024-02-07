Advertisement

Achieving a flawless makeup look doesn't always require complex techniques or an extensive product collection. Simple and effective makeup tips can enhance your natural beauty while saving time and effort. And one simple product that can add a lot of value to your makeup routine is the highlighter. It sharpens your features and gives you a subtle glow.

Start with skincare

A solid skincare routine forms the foundation for a great makeup application. Begin with clean and well-moisturised skin to create a smooth canvas. Use a primer if desired to ensure a longer-lasting and even makeup application.

Less is more

Embrace the "less is more" philosophy. Start with a small amount of product and build up as needed. This approach prevents a heavy or cakey appearance and allows for better control over the final result. Highlighter often looks great on dewy makeup.

Choose the right shade

Selecting the right shade of highlighter is crucial. For fair to light skin tones, opt for champagne or pearl hues. Rose gold or peachy tones complement medium skin tones, while deeper skin tones can shine with gold or bronze highlighters.

Consider your skin type

If you have oily skin, powder highlighters work well to control shine. For dry or normal skin, cream or liquid highlighters provide a dewy and natural finish. Tailor your choice to your skin type for optimal results.

Before setting powder

To ensure a seamless blend, apply highlighter before setting your makeup with powder. This allows the highlighter to meld with your foundation and gives a more natural, radiant appearance.

Focus on high points

Highlight the high points of your face where natural light hits. This includes the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, the cupid's bow, and the inner corners of your eyes. Applying highlighter strategically accentuates these features.

Blend for a seamless Finish

Blend your highlighter well for a seamless and natural-looking finish. Use a makeup sponge, brush, or your fingertips to ensure that there are no harsh lines or distinct edges. Use a light hand as when it comes to highlighter, less is more.

Experiment with texture

Different textures of highlighters provide varying effects. Powder highlighters offer a soft and diffused glow, while cream or liquid formulas can provide a more intense and dewy finish. Experiment to find the texture that suits your preferences.

Mix with foundation

For an all-over luminous effect, mix a liquid highlighter with your foundation. This technique creates a subtle glow that radiates from within, giving your skin a natural, lit-from-within appearance.

Highlight collarbones and shoulders

Extend your glow beyond your face by highlighting your collarbones and shoulders. This is particularly effective when wearing off-shoulder or sleeveless outfits, adding a touch of glamour to your overall look.