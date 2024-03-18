×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Holi 2024: Beard And Skin Care Tips For Men For The Festival Of Colours

For Holi 2024, here is a roundup of the best face care tips that will help you protect your beard from harsh artificial colours that you might play with.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Men grooming
Men grooming hacks and tips | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Life without Holi would be so dull and colourless. However, getting rid of synthetic pigments post-Holi is a cumbersome task because most colours available in the market contain harsh chemicals that are immensely brutal on your skin and beard. But that shouldn’t stop you from participating in and enjoying the festival to the fullest. All you need to do is prep well and follow a few tips.

So, here is a roundup of the best pre-Holi prep tips that will help you protect your beard from the harsh artificial colours. 

Choosing organic colours 

As most Holi colours are filled with chemicals, these colours can have harsh effects on both skin and beard. Therefore, men should refrain from chemical colours and opt for 100 percent organic colours that are skin-friendly, environment-friendly, and less damaging to their follicles.

Take a cold shower

Before playing with colours, men must ensure to take a refreshing cold shower with either an activated charcoal-infused or an essential oil-filled soap, as hard soaps invite significant damage by causing dryness in the skin. The cold shower ensures super moist skin and prevents the colour from settling into the skin or beard. 

 

Moisturise 

Applying a good dose of moisturiser on the skin and beard is ideal for protecting the facial hair from dryness and damage caused by Holi colours. They can also opt for a natural face mask containing aloe vera pulp and milk powder to prep the skin to deal with colours.

Using coconut or castor oil

Massaging a small amount of coconut oil or castor oil ensures a protective layer against specks of dirt and colour from sticking to the beard before playing Holi. Oil application enables easy washing away of colours and dirt. Opting for beard oil would also be an outstanding choice to keep the beard conditioned and glossy. Beard oil penetrates beneath the facial hair dreaded beard dandruff at bay by bringing the much-needed hydration to the skin. 

Styling and trimming the beard

It would be best to trim the beard a little before participating in the festival. Trimming ensures that the colour clears off quickly from the dreadlocks. However, a regular beard trimmer can cause tug and pull, resulting in nicks and cuts. Therefore, you should choose a uniquely designed product to trim your beard.

 

Although Holi colours are harmful to your skin, hair, and beard, this small hazard should not stop you from enjoying this vibrant festival.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

