Holi, the festival of colours, brings with it the opportunity to enjoy with friends and family, eat delicious treats and spend the day playing with gulal and colours. However, your skin too must be ready for the toxic and harmful colours it may come in contact with. So, here are some pre-Holi and post-Holi skincare routines that you can follow for healthy skin.

Pre-Holi Skincare

Ms Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder at Skinella, says, “This Holi, before you immerse yourselves in the festivities, prepare and hydrate your skin. Stick to your regular skincare routine—cleanse, tone, moisturise diligently. Don't forget to apply sunscreen on your face, hands, neck, and legs to shield your body from colour and scorching heat.”

Pre-Holi skincare | Image: Unsplash

Let’s look at some pre-Holi skincare tips by Mr. Rajat Mathur, DGM, Learning Academy, The Body Shop India.

1. Preparation with Chamomile Cleansing Butter: Use Chamomile Cleansing Butter to thoroughly remove makeup, dirt, and impurities before Holi festivities. Chamomile extract soothes the skin, preparing it for the celebration.

2. Skin Defence Multi- Protection Light Essence SPF 50 PA +++ - Apply The Skin Defence Multi-Protection Light Essence SPF 50 PA +++ to shield your skin from harmful UV rays and environmental pollutants during the festivities.

3. Hydration with Vitamin E Moisture Cream: Moisturize your skin with Vitamin E Moisture Cream to keep it hydrated and supple throughout the day. Vitamin E and wheat germ oil nourish the skin, providing essential moisture.

Post-Holi Skincare

Talking about post-Holi skincare, Ms. Dolly Kumar adds, “After the festival is over, let the colours dry and apply a gentle layer of oil to remove the stain. Pamper your face with a homemade superfood DIY scrub with turmeric, multani mitti, or coffee mixed with honey. Leave it for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. Follow up with a cooling mask of cucumber and aloe vera to soothe your skin. Finish the skincare with toning and moisturising for radiant and supple skin.”

Post-Holi skincare | Image: Unsplash

If you want additional post-Holi skincare tips, here are some by Mr. Rajat Mathur.

1. Cleansing with Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash: After the celebration, cleanse your skin with Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash to remove any remaining colourants and impurities. Tea tree oil helps to clarify and purify the skin.

2. Soothing with Aloe Soothing Day Cream: Apply Aloe Soothing Day Cream to soothe and calm the skin after exposure to colourants and the sun. Aloe vera provides gentle hydration and relief to irritated skin.

3. Recovery with Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser: Restore radiance to your complexion with Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser. Vitamin C-rich camu camu berries brighten the skin, helping to diminish the appearance of dullness caused by Holi colours.