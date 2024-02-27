Advertisement

The most obvious rule of thumb, when it comes to getting a hair cut, or even a trim, is to have a professional take the scissors to your mane, at least once in three months. However, a singular rule of thumb, simply does not cut it - pun intended - when it comes to your quest to have you locks look the possible best they can. Here's taking a look at a handy guide which will more or less ensure good hair days, through the year.

For sleek hair



If you are somebody who has naturally straight, sleek hair, chances are your locks are of a fine nature. That being said, having straight, but thick hair is also a common prototype. The rule of thumb for straight hair is that you should have someone take the scissors to them, no matter how slightly, once every four to eight weeks.

This holds especially true if you have straight hair that is fine. The thing with fine hair is, is that it every cut and trim is rather visible and growing it out beyond a point can simply make it end up looking shabby. Thick hair in this regard, is more low maintenance. While you can go up to six months without chopping your thick hair, three months is a good mid-mark for naturally straight hair that is also thick.

For curly hair



Curly hair has a much longer shelf life when it comes to showing off your latest pick of hairstyles. The rule of thumb for curly hair happens to be a comfortable six months. However, the point of curly hair is to maintain the shape and definition of your curls.

If you end up growing out your hair for a longer period of time, you might simply end up altering the type and kind of natural curls your mane possesses.