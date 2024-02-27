Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

How Often Should You Cut Your Hair? A Concise Guide

While some may be blessed with speedy hair growth, going in for a haircut can be a daunting affair for those not blessed in this regard.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hair cut
Hair cut | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The most obvious rule of thumb, when it comes to getting a hair cut, or even a trim, is to have a professional take the scissors to your mane, at least once in three months. However, a singular rule of thumb, simply does not cut it - pun intended - when it comes to your quest to have you locks look the possible best they can. Here's taking a look at a handy guide which will more or less ensure good hair days, through the year.

Advertisement

For sleek hair


If you are somebody who has naturally straight, sleek hair, chances are your locks are of a fine nature. That being said, having straight, but thick hair is also a common prototype. The rule of thumb for straight hair is that you should have someone take the scissors to them, no matter how slightly, once every four to eight weeks.

Advertisement


This holds especially true if you have straight hair that is fine. The thing with fine hair is, is that it every cut and trim is rather visible and growing it out beyond a point can simply make it end up looking shabby. Thick hair in this regard, is more low maintenance. While you can go up to six months without chopping your thick hair, three months is a good mid-mark for naturally straight hair that is also thick.

Advertisement

For curly hair


Curly hair has a much longer shelf life when it comes to showing off your latest pick of hairstyles. The rule of thumb for curly hair happens to be a comfortable six months. However, the point of curly hair is to maintain the shape and definition of your curls.

Advertisement

If you end up growing out your hair for a longer period of time, you might simply end up altering the type and kind of natural curls your mane possesses.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

21 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

an hour ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

5 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

7 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

7 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

7 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

7 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

7 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

7 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

7 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

7 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

7 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Yami Gautam Had Full Faith In Article 370: There's No Propaganda In It

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS Moments From Crew With Kareena Kapoor In Tow

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Ram Charan's Game Changer Release Date To Be Unveiled On This Date?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Ancient History-inspired Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  5. Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket with a BANG

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo