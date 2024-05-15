Advertisement

Ayurveda has consistently advocated for hair oiling. A "champi" session instantly revitalizes your hair and mood, whether it's because your hair seems lifeless or you need something extra to take the edge off of your fatigue. Furthermore, research has already demonstrated that taking care of your hair requires more than simply shampooing and conditioning—a hair oiling regimen that hydrates and revitalizes your tresses is also necessary. There's more to hair oiling than just slathering oil on and moving on. Here is a step-by-step guide to oil your tresses.

Choose The Right Oil

Determining your hair type and selecting the appropriate oil is the first and most important step. If your scalp is oily, apply a light oil; if your hair and scalp are dry, use a heavy oil. A few drops of essential oil applied to your scalp will strengthen your hair and encourage hair growth.

Warm The Oil

A little warming of the oil aids in improved absorption. Applying heated oil to the hair also keeps the scalp hydrated and aids in cuticle sealing. Lightly heat a little amount of oil in a bowl using indirect heat. You can either use a microwave or submerge the bowl in warm water to do this.

Advertisement

Partition Your Hair

To guarantee complete absorption and application, part your hair into smaller portions. To keep the pieces you're not working on out of the way, clip or knot them aside.

Advertisement

Massage Your Scalp

For a few minutes, gently massage the oil into your scalp in circular strokes. Spend ten to fifteen minutes working your way over the whole scalp. Work your way carefully toward the ends of your hair after finishing the scalp.

Leave The Oil

In order for the nutrients to penetrate the hair shaft and nourish the locks from the inside, let the oil sit for at least two hours. Use a warm towel to wrap your well-oiled hair to assist seal in the moisture and promote deeper penetration. Additionally, it revitalizes dry and damaged hair.

Wash The Hair

Use a mild shampoo to wash your hair once the advised amount of time has elapsed in order to get rid of the oil. It can take two shampoo washes to get rid of all the oil. Use a conditioner on your hair to replenish hydration and shine after shampooing. After gently towel-drying your hair, either let it air dry or use a low-heat blow dryer.