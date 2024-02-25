Updated February 25th, 2024 at 11:31 IST
How To Ace Gothic Eye Makeup Look: Step-by-step Tutorial, Products, And More
From Selena Gomez to Kareena Kapoor, everyone is hopping on the trend of kohl-rimmed dramatic eyes that give you an edge like nothing else.
Seems like it's time to bid adieu to tomato girl summer and strawberry girl as it is now all about acing that Gothic look. From Selena Gomez to Kareena Kapoor, everyone is hopping on the trend of the kohl-rimmed dramatic eyes that give you an edge like nothing else. If you are someone who is wanting to give this look a try, here is a tutorial for you.
Things you need for Gothic eye makeup
- A concealer and foundation
- A face compact
- Eye shadow
- Kajal pencil
- Liquid Eye Liner
- Mascara
- Lash Curler
How to ace the Gothic eye makeup
- Make sure your eyelids are clean. Apply concealer and foundation to even the texture. Follow it up with a compact. Before starting the look, it is very important that your skin is free from oil and dirt. Your eyes should be clean so that the look pops up on your face.
- For step two, take your silver highlighter and start using it on the brow bones. Then, use the same highlighter at the eye nose junction.
- Apply the burnt shimmer grey on to the crease. Make sure you blend it all well. Blending is the key to any makeup look, especially eye makeup.
- Now comes the tricky part, take the black matte eye shadow and use it on the whole of the lid. One important thing to note is that you don’t have to form a wing.
- Use a black pencil liner or kajal on the lower rim. Make sure the lower rim lining is broad for a special gothic touch.
- Now that the look is complete, you can use mascara on the upper lashes and a zig zag form on the lower lashes. Finish it with a lash curler to further enhance your look and add volume to it.
Published February 25th, 2024 at 11:31 IST
