English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

How To Ace Gothic Eye Makeup Look: Step-by-step Tutorial, Products, And More

From Selena Gomez to Kareena Kapoor, everyone is hopping on the trend of kohl-rimmed dramatic eyes that give you an edge like nothing else.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
How To Ace Gothic Eye Makeup Look: Step-by-step Tutorial
How To Ace Gothic Eye Makeup Look: Step-by-step Tutorial | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Seems like it's time to bid adieu to tomato girl summer and strawberry girl as it is now all about acing that Gothic look. From Selena Gomez to Kareena Kapoor, everyone is hopping on the trend of the kohl-rimmed dramatic eyes that give you an edge like nothing else. If you are someone who is wanting to give this look a try, here is a tutorial for you. 

File photo of eye makeup | Image: Unsplash 

Things you need for Gothic eye makeup 

Advertisement
  • A concealer and foundation
  • A face compact
  • Eye shadow 
  • Kajal pencil
  • Liquid Eye Liner
  • Mascara
  • Lash Curler
File photo of eye makeup | Image: Unsplash 

How to ace the Gothic eye makeup 

  • Make sure your eyelids are clean. Apply concealer and foundation to even the texture. Follow it up with a compact. Before starting the look, it is very important that your skin is free from oil and dirt. Your eyes should be clean so that the look pops up on your face.
  • For step two, take your silver highlighter and start using it on the brow bones. Then, use the same highlighter at the eye nose junction. 
  • Apply the burnt shimmer grey on to the crease. Make sure you blend it all well. Blending is the key to any makeup look, especially eye makeup.
  • Now comes the tricky part, take the black matte eye shadow and use it on the whole of the lid. One important thing to note is that you don’t have to form a wing. 
  • Use a black pencil liner or kajal on the lower rim. Make sure the lower rim lining is broad for a special gothic touch.
  • Now that the look is complete, you can use mascara on the upper lashes and a zig zag form on the lower lashes. Finish it with a lash curler to further enhance your look and add volume to it. 
Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

14 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

14 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

14 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

14 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

14 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Disrespecting Goddess Saraswati

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Major Explosion Rocks UP's Kaushambi, Many Feared Trapped

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon

    Videos21 minutes ago

  4. Dhruv Jurel’s 90 leads India’s fightback against England

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple

    Videos25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo