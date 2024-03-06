×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

How To Achieve The Perfect Summer Blush Look? Different Types, Application Method, And More

With so many blush varieties available in the market, it becomes hard to decide which one to pick from. Here is a guide which will help you choose.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
How To Achieve The Perfect Summer Blush Look?
How To Achieve The Perfect Summer Blush Look? | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Not much importance is given to a blush but we all must know that a blush is an essential cosmetic product that can make a significant difference in transforming your daily look. It can uplift your face and keep it lively. Especially in summers, a blush provides you a perfect dewy look and gives your face a tinge of colour. 

With so many varieties available in the market, it becomes hard to decide which one to pick from. A cream blush for oily skin might not do the right job. However, a compact might ace that look.

File photo of makeup products | Image: Unsplash 

If you are someone who is confused to pick the perfect blush, here is a guide for you.

Cheek tint 

Everything your cream blush and compact cannot do, this can do with some extra dewynes. Your go-to product for a no-makeup makeup look, a cheek tint leaves a natural looking stain on your cheeks and makes them appear naturally flushed. This water-based hero is a multitasker product and can be used on your lips as well. It can be easily blended using your fingers. The best part is that it is highly pigmented and stays on your cheeks for a long time. 

File photo of makeup products | Image: Unsplash 

Blush stick 

This suits every skin type and can be your go-to product for a quick on-the-go makeup look. This cream-based stick is known for its seamless application. Getting late for a summer brunch? Just carry this in your bag and dab it on your cheeks. You can easily blend it using your fingers. Some products give a brush attached to the stick, making it even more convenient. However, it is essential to layer it with liquid formulas to ensure a long stay.

Compact blush 

If you prefer liquid foundations, then switch to powder pigments. Meaning, use a powder blush. This helps your skin from breaking and looking oily. 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

