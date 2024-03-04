How To Correctly Apply Serum On Your Face

Advertisement

Face serums have emerged as a staple for achieving radiant and youthful-looking skin. However, while investing in the right serum is crucial, equally important is understanding the correct application method to maximise its benefits. With debates swirling around whether to use hands or droppers for application, here's a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the confusion of face serum application:

1. Cleanse your skin

Before applying any skincare product, it's essential to start with a clean canvas. Gently cleanse your face to remove any dirt, oil, or impurities that may hinder serum absorption.

2. Assess your serum

Different serums cater to varying skincare concerns, such as hydration, anti-ageing, or brightening. Select a serum tailored to your specific needs and skin type for optimal results.

3. Dispensing the serum

- Dropper method: For serums packaged in dropper bottles, dispense a few drops onto your fingertips or directly onto your face, depending on your preference.

- Pump method: If your serum comes in a pump bottle, take a pea-sized amount onto your fingertips.

Advertisement

4. Warm the serum

To enhance absorption, gently warm the serum between your fingertips before applying it to your face. This helps to activate the ingredients and ensures even distribution.

Advertisement

5. Application technique:

- Using hands: Apply the serum using gentle, upward motions, starting from the centre of your face and working your way outwards. Avoid tugging or pulling on the skin to prevent premature ageing.

Advertisement

- Using droppers: With dropper applications, dot the serum evenly across your face, focusing on areas of concern such as the forehead, cheeks, and chin. Then, gently massage the serum into your skin using circular motions.

6. Allow absorption

After applying the serum, allow it to fully absorb into your skin before layering additional skincare products or makeup. This typically takes a few minutes.

7. Follow with moisturizer

For optimal hydration and protection, follow up with a moisturiser to seal in the serum's benefits and provide an extra layer of hydration.

8. Repeat twice daily

Incorporate serum application into your morning and evening skincare routines for consistent results and long-term benefits.

Reference: The American Academy of Dermatology Association - "How to apply face serum: 5 tips"