How To Get Rid Of Eye Bags? Know About THESE Easy Homemade Remedies

Under-eye bags can be a persistent and frustrating beauty concern. Whether they result from lack of sleep, stress, ageing, or genetics, they can make you look tired and older than you feel. Fortunately, several effective homemade remedies can help reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, using natural ingredients you might already have at home. While these are some tried and tested ways, it is best to get rid of under eyes by getting adequate sleep and hydration. It is also advised to check with medical professionals before using products on one's skin.

Cucumber slices

Cucumber slices are a classic remedy for a reason. The high water content and astringent properties help reduce puffiness and refresh the skin. Simply cut a fresh cucumber into thick slices. Chill the slices in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Place the chilled slices over your eyes for 10-15 minutes. Repeat twice daily for best results.

Cold tea bags

Tea bags, particularly those with caffeine like black or green tea, can constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling due to their tannin content. Steep two tea bags in hot water for 3-5 minutes. Remove and let them cool in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Place the cold tea bags over your closed eyes for 15-20 minutes.

Aloe vera gel



Aloe vera is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help soothe and rejuvenate the skin. Extract fresh aloe vera gel from a leaf. Apply a small amount under your eyes before bedtime. Leave it on overnight and rinse off with warm water in the morning.

Potato slices

Potatoes contain natural bleaching agents and anti-inflammatory properties that can help lighten dark circles and reduce puffiness. Peel and grate a potato. Extract the juice by pressing the grated potato. Soak cotton pads in the potato juice and place them over your eyes for 15-20 minutes.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has moisturising properties and can help improve the overall texture of the skin under your eyes. Gently massage a small amount of virgin coconut oil under your eyes before bed. mLeave it on overnight. Wash off with lukewarm water in the morning.

