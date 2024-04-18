Advertisement

Navigating the challenges of long hair during the hot and humid summer months can be daunting. For those with extended locks, maintaining a sleek look despite the weather's whims is a frequent struggle. Here’s a guide to mastering trendy summer hairstyles that cater to long hair, along with some essential styling tips.

Embrace natural curls with cornrows

Humidity tends to amplify the volume of curly hair, but instead of fighting it, why not enhance it? Begin by sectioning off a V-shaped piece of hair at the front and secure it away. Next, split your hair down the middle, and neatly tie the back portion into a low ponytail at the crown, leaving the center strands free. From here, weave these loose strands into three rounded cornrows on each side of the part, forming a C-shape as you braid downwards. Release the ponytail, allowing the hair to fall naturally, and secure it with bobby pins for added structure. A good spritz of Re-Shaper Hairspray will ensure your curls hold their shape without succumbing to frizz.

Modern French twist with a colourful edge

For a contemporary spin on the classic French twist, consider incorporating a dash of color and an inverted technique. Start by parting the top section of your hair from the temple to the crown and introduce a deep side part. Employ a craft clay for better control before braiding. Take a thick strand from the front and create two simple braids, meeting at the back of your head to secure with a bobby pin. Gently tug at the braids to bulk them up for a fuller appearance, finishing with a light application of flexible hold hairspray.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Pineapple ponytail

Taking inspiration from celebrity styles like Yara Shahidi, the pineapple ponytail is perfect for those with natural curls. Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail and let the curls cascade to create a playful, pineapple-like effect. For an added touch of carefree elegance, pull out a few strands around the crown.