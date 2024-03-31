×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 14:14 IST

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer? Follow These Simple Steps

Explore these natural ways to care for your hair curls this summer, utilising homemade conditioners to overnight hair packs.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Gentle With Your hair
Haircare | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the summer sun keeps on bringing the heat, it's not just your skin that requires extra protection but also your hair. The intense heat, harmful UV rays, and excessive sweat can mess up your scalp and hair, leading to constant hair troubles like oiliness, frizz, and damage. While the market is flooded with products promising summer hair salvation, the truth lies closer to home, in the natural ingredients found in your kitchen.

Managing oily scalp and dandruff

Summer often means battling an oily scalp or dandruff due to increased sweat and dirt accumulation. A simple solution is to wash your hair more frequently, possibly every other day, using natural ingredients. Lemon, known for its oil control properties, can be mixed with shampoo for a refreshing cleanse. Alternatively, create a homemade shampoo using a blend of Amla powder, tea water, lemon juice, reetha, and shikakai powder for a thorough, natural clean.

Natural summer hair conditioning

Conditioning is crucial for hair health, especially to combat summer's harsh elements. Homemade conditioners, such as a mix of cucumber and orange juice, offer a rich source of Vitamin C, ensuring hydration and protection from the sun. Sour curd, possibly with added egg white, can nourish the scalp, promoting hair growth and reducing fall. Aloe vera gel, applied directly to the scalp, can also serve as a regular hydrating treatment.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Overnight hair packs for deep nourishment

For deeper nourishment, overnight hair packs are a game-changer. Coconut oil, enhanced with fenugreek seeds left to soak overnight in an iron pan, can strengthen hair when applied and left overnight. For those dealing with frizz, a blend of aloe vera gel and rose water can restore smoothness and shine, ensuring your hair remains vibrant and healthy throughout the season.

This summer, turn to these natural remedies to keep your hair looking its best. With ingredients readily available in your kitchen, maintaining lush, healthy locks has never been easier, ensuring you step into the summer with confidence and style.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 14:14 IST

