Understanding the distinction between hydrating and moisturising your skin is crucial for maintaining its health, regardless of your skin type. While both processes aim to improve skin quality, they function in notably different ways.

Hydration Vs Moisturisation

Moisturisers work by forming a barrier on the surface of the skin. This barrier locks in existing moisture and prevents its loss by sealing the skin's surface with a protective layer. Common ingredients in moisturisers include occlusives like petrolatum or mineral oil, and emollients such as esters and plant oils, which soften and smooth the skin.

In contrast, hydrators attract moisture from the environment or pull water from the deeper layers of skin to the outer layer. Hydrators are primarily made up of humectants, such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, which enhance the water content of the skin itself.

It has vividly noted as per a Healthline report that "hydrator" and "moisturiser" are often used interchangeably in marketing. However, these terms technically refer to different types of products that serve distinct functions in skincare.

Which one is better for you?

Despite the marketing terminology, most skincare products contain a combination of occlusive, emollient, and humectant ingredients, allowing them to hydrate and moisturise simultaneously. The choice of product—be it gel, cream, oil, or balm—generally does not impact the effectiveness of the active ingredients but rather influences the sensory experience of application.

The decision on whether to use a hydrator or a moisturiser should be informed by understanding their unique benefits and your specific skin needs. Those with dry skin might prefer heavy moisturisers that create a substantial barrier against moisture loss, while those with oily skin might opt for lightweight hydrators that provide moisture without adding oiliness.

Ultimately, the goal is the same: to achieve and maintain well-hydrated skin. However, selecting the right product—whether it emphasizes hydration or moisturisation—can significantly enhance your skincare routine and lead to healthier, more resilient skin.

