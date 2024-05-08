Advertisement

Long flights can take a toll on your skin, leaving it dry, dull, and dehydrated. However, with a proactive skincare routine, you can minimise the effects of air travel and arrive at your destination with a glowing complexion. Here's a step-by-step guide to an in-flight skincare routine that covers before, during, and after flying.

Before flying: Prepping your skin for travel

Start preparing your skin for the flight by hydrating from the inside out. Drink plenty of water in the days leading up to your trip to ensure your skin is well-hydrated before you even step on the plane.

Apply a nourishing moisturiser to your face and body the night before your flight to lock in moisture and create a protective barrier against the dry cabin air. Look for products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to keep your skin soft and supple.

Apply a thick layer of lip balm to your lips to prevent them from becoming dry and chapped during the flight. Opt for a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from the sun's harmful rays, especially if you'll be sitting by the window.

In-flight skincare tips | Image: Pexels

During flying: Maintaining your skin's hydration

Start your in-flight skincare routine by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Use a travel-sized cleanser or cleansing wipes for convenience.

Keep your skin hydrated throughout the flight by spritzing your face with a hydrating facial mist or toner. Look for products that contain soothing ingredients like rosewater, aloe vera, or cucumber extract to refresh and rejuvenate your skin.

Treat your skin to a hydrating sheet mask mid-flight to infuse it with moisture and nutrients. Sheet masks are convenient and easy to use, making them perfect for in-flight skincare. Choose a sheet mask with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or collagen to give your skin a boost of hydration and radiance.

After flying: Revitalising your skin post-flight

Once you've landed, cleanse your face again to remove any impurities that may have accumulated during the flight. Use a gentle cleanser to refresh and revitalise your skin.

Apply a rich moisturiser to your face and body to replenish lost moisture and nourish your skin. Massage the moisturiser into your skin using gentle, circular motions to promote circulation and absorption.

Drink plenty of water to rehydrate your body and skin after the flight. Consider adding electrolyte-rich beverages or herbal tea to your hydration routine to replenish lost nutrients and minerals.