Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Is Oil Gritting Beneficial Or Just Another Beauty Fad?

Oil Gritting is gaining traction as a beauty trend that helps people clear their skin pores.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Is oil gritting beneficial or just another beauty fad?
Is oil gritting beneficial or just another beauty fad? | Image:Unsplash
In the rapidly transforming realm of beauty and skincare on social media, a new trend called oil gritting has emerged, capturing the attention of over 289.3 million people on TikTok. This method, which promises a deep cleanse of the pores, involves massaging oil onto the face for 5 to 15 minutes to extract grits, blackheads, and sebaceous filaments.

The technique has garnered interest from small businesses and beauty influencers alike, with many taking to Instagram and TikTok to showcase the effectiveness of various cleansing oils. The principle behind oil gritting lies in the ability of the oil massage to draw out impurities from the skin's surface, allowing for easy removal.

Image: Unsplash

Benefits of oil gritting

Though oil gritting doesn't assure a complete elimination of blackheads and sebaceous filaments, it is heralded as a potentially beneficial step in reducing their visible presence. Utilising oil-based cleansers or specific nourishing oils for massage can help in removing excess sebum, dead skin cells, and makeup, thereby unclogging pores and bringing to light embedded residues, reports Healthline.

Image: Unsplash 

Oil selection tips

When selecting oils for this skincare routine, it's crucial to choose options that align with individual skin types. For those with oily skin, jojoba or argan oils are recommended due to their low comedogenic ratings and ability to regulate oil production. Individuals with dry skin might find olive oil, avocado oil, or coconut oil more suitable, as these options provide necessary moisture and hydration. Meanwhile, jojoba or rosehip oils are gentle choices for sensitive skin types.

However, experts caution against the use of heavy or greasy oils like castor oil, as improper cleansing post-massage could lead to clogged pores and potential breakouts. As with any skincare trend, it's important for individuals to consider their skin's specific needs and reactions before fully embracing oil gritting as part of their routine.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:01 IST

