Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Is Snail Mucin Just Another Beauty Fad Or Is It Here To Stay?

Snail mucin is a mucous substance that snails secrete for hydration, lubrication and adhesion purposes.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Snail mucin is a mucous substance that snails secrete for hydration, lubrication and adhesion purposes.
Snail mucin is a mucous substance that snails secrete for hydration, lubrication and adhesion purposes. | Image:Unsplash
Snail mucin is the protein secreted by snails and it has become a skincare product which the entire internet is raving about. Multiple influencers have been talking about its uses, application methods, and benefits and more. But is it just another beauty fad or something that is here to stay. Let’s find out. 

What is snail mucin?

Snail mucin is a mucous substance that snails secrete for hydration, lubrication and adhesion purposes. In other words, it helps them to move across and stick to surfaces. However, the trend has only gone viral recently but using snail mucin as a skincare product dates back to ancient Greece. 

It contains several compounds that could offer potential skin care benefits. 

Moisturising skin | Image: Unsplash 

Benefits of using snail mucin as a skincare product

  • Moisturises the skin: Snail mucin is known for its moisturising properties. Therefore, it serves as a savior for women with dry skin. It can help lock in moisture and prevent your skin from drying out.
  • Helps in scar reduction: Acne can often leave scars on your face. Snail mucin can help reduce the appearance of scars and hyperpigmentation. 
  • Anti inflammatory: Snail mucin has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help to soothe irritated or red skin. 
  • Helps in repairing skin: Snail mucin contains hyaluronic acid and glycoproteins, which promotes skin repair and regeneration. 

Is it suitable for all skin types?

While snail mucin can be beneficial for many people, it is important to note that it is not for every skin type. It can cause an allergic reaction in some people. 

This is why performing a patch test before using any new products is non-negotiable. People with sensitive skin should be extra cautious as products like a snail mucin can trigger irritation.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:37 IST

