Janhvi Kapoor's 3-Ingredient DIY Face Mask Worth The Hype? Let's Find Out

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her flawless skin, shared the secret that helps her maintain the radiance. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a video in which she showed her 3-ingredient DIY face mask, namely curd, honey and banana. She uses this to keep her skin texture soft and radiant. But how beneficial is this mask? Let’s find out.

How to make Janhvi Kapoor’s DY mask?

Janhvi started by taking curd with an extra layer of malai, honey, and mashed bananas in a bowl. She mixed it all together and then applied it on her well cleansed face. Following this, she squeezed an orange and applied its juice to the mask as she gently rubbed it across her face/ After washing the mask off, she applied almond oil under her eyes.

All the ingredients used are effective natural therapies for a variety of skin ailments. Let’s understand this better.

Curd is a fermented dairy food that contains lactic acid that subtly exfoliates the skin by eliminating dead cells and impurities. It also helps to balance the pH of the skin.

Honey moisturises your skin like nothing else. It also includes antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant qualities that help in acne healing, inflammation reduction, and free radical protection.

Bananas are high in potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and other nutrients that nourishes the skin.

Dermatologist weighs in

Dermatologist Aanchal took to her official social media handle and spoke about the mask. In the video, the expert said, “This is a good mask you can use, especially if you have dry skin, then this will help in moisturising. As she used the malai of the curd, the thicker part of it will be even more moisturising.”

However, Aanchal was not okay with the use of orange on skin. however pointing out that scrubbing orange juice on the face can be very irritating to the skin. “It can sensitise your skin towards UV rays, especially if you are someone with sensitive skin or dark spots. Avoid this completely,” she said.