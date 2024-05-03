Advertisement

As the hot and humid summer has started tormenting people with the harsh weather conditions, summer skincare is more important for people with every skin type. Those with oily skin may find themselves struggling to manage excess sebum production, leading to a shiny and greasy complexion. However, with the right skincare routine and lifestyle adjustments, it's possible to keep oily skin under control and achieve a fresh and matte look. How? Let’s get to know more.

Cleanse regularly

Regular cleansing is essential for removing excess oil, dirt, and impurities that can clog pores and contribute to breakouts. Use a gentle, oil-free cleanser formulated specifically for oily or acne-prone skin to wash your face twice a day—morning and night. Avoid harsh or abrasive cleansers that can strip the skin of its natural oils, as this can actually trigger increased oil production.

Use oil-free products

Opt for oil-free and non-comedogenic skincare products, including moisturisers, sunscreens, and makeup. These products are specially formulated to hydrate and protect the skin without clogging pores or adding excess oil. Look for labels that indicate "oil-free" or "non-comedogenic" to ensure that you're using products that won't exacerbate oily skin.

Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, preventing the buildup of oil and debris on the skin's surface. Incorporate a gentle exfoliating scrub or chemical exfoliant containing ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid into your skincare routine 2-3 times a week. Be careful not to over-exfoliate, as this can irritate the skin and exacerbate oiliness.

Use a mattifying moisturiser

While it may seem counterintuitive, oily skin still requires hydration to maintain a healthy moisture balance. Opt for lightweight, mattifying moisturisers that provide hydration without adding shine. Look for products labelled as "oil-free" or "mattifying" to help control excess oil and leave your skin with a matte finish.

Apply sunscreen daily

Protecting your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays is crucial, especially for oily skin prone to sun damage and premature ageing. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher that is oil-free and non-comedogenic. Apply sunscreen generously to all exposed areas of the skin, including the face, neck, and ears, and reapply every 2 hours or after swimming or sweating.

Blot excess oil

Keep blotting papers or oil-absorbing sheets on hand to quickly absorb excess oil throughout the day. Gently press the blotting paper onto oily areas of the skin, such as the forehead, nose, and chin, to remove shine without disturbing makeup or irritating the skin.