English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Knowing The Underlying Causes Of Skin Peeling For A Better Skincare Regime

Are you suffering with skin peeling? Understand these underlying causes and choose your skincare products wisely.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Knowing The Underlying Causes Of Skin Peeling To Build A Skincare Regime
Knowing The Underlying Causes Of Skin Peeling To Build A Skincare Regime | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Facial peeling can be a troubling experience, leaving people searching for effective solutions. While there are various reasons for skin peeling, understanding the underlying causes is very crucial to find the most effective remedies. If you are someone who wants to come up with a home remedy for skin peeling, make sure you understand these causes first. 

Sunburn

One of the primary culprits behind facial peeling is prolonged exposure to the sun. Sunburn damages the skin, causing it to peel as it attempts to shed the damaged outer layer. To alleviate sunburn peeling, applying aloe vera gel can provide soothing relief. Aloe vera's natural properties promote healing, allowing the skin to recover. Make sure you use a moisturiser with SPF 60 in order to prevent further sun damage. Using sun protection is not only vital for treating sunburn but also for maintaining long-term skin health.

Medications

Certain medications, particularly those used for acne can sometimes lead to skin peeling as a side effect. If you suspect your medications are causing this issue, consulting a dermatologist is very crucial. One needs to understand that an interesting alternative to retinol is Bakuchiol, a natural substitute with similar benefits but fewer side effects. Discuss alternatives with your healthcare professional in order to ensure a balanced approach to skincare.

Dry skin

Especially prevalent during the winter months, dry skin can lead to peeling. Combatting dry skin involves a two-step process: exfoliation and moisturization. Gentle exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allowing moisturizing products to penetrate better. Choosing dry skin body lotions, body massage oils, or ayurvedic skincare products provides the necessary hydration to replenish the skin's moisture barrier. Glycerine can be very beneficial when applied at night, preventing further moisture loss. 

Allergies

Allergic reactions can sometimes result in skin peeling. Seeking medical advice is essential for proper diagnosis and treatment. Before introducing new skincare products, make sure you conduct patch tests. It helps you identify potential allergens and prevents adverse reactions.

Facial peeling is a common concern with various underlying causes. By understanding these causes and adopting targeted skincare practices, individuals can effectively manage and prevent skin peeling.

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement