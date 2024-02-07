Advertisement

Facial peeling can be a troubling experience, leaving people searching for effective solutions. While there are various reasons for skin peeling, understanding the underlying causes is very crucial to find the most effective remedies. If you are someone who wants to come up with a home remedy for skin peeling, make sure you understand these causes first.

Sunburn

One of the primary culprits behind facial peeling is prolonged exposure to the sun. Sunburn damages the skin, causing it to peel as it attempts to shed the damaged outer layer. To alleviate sunburn peeling, applying aloe vera gel can provide soothing relief. Aloe vera's natural properties promote healing, allowing the skin to recover. Make sure you use a moisturiser with SPF 60 in order to prevent further sun damage. Using sun protection is not only vital for treating sunburn but also for maintaining long-term skin health.

Medications

Certain medications, particularly those used for acne can sometimes lead to skin peeling as a side effect. If you suspect your medications are causing this issue, consulting a dermatologist is very crucial. One needs to understand that an interesting alternative to retinol is Bakuchiol, a natural substitute with similar benefits but fewer side effects. Discuss alternatives with your healthcare professional in order to ensure a balanced approach to skincare.

Dry skin

Especially prevalent during the winter months, dry skin can lead to peeling. Combatting dry skin involves a two-step process: exfoliation and moisturization. Gentle exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allowing moisturizing products to penetrate better. Choosing dry skin body lotions, body massage oils, or ayurvedic skincare products provides the necessary hydration to replenish the skin's moisture barrier. Glycerine can be very beneficial when applied at night, preventing further moisture loss.

Allergies

Allergic reactions can sometimes result in skin peeling. Seeking medical advice is essential for proper diagnosis and treatment. Before introducing new skincare products, make sure you conduct patch tests. It helps you identify potential allergens and prevents adverse reactions.

Facial peeling is a common concern with various underlying causes. By understanding these causes and adopting targeted skincare practices, individuals can effectively manage and prevent skin peeling.

With inputs from IANS