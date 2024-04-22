Advertisement

A wave of enthusiasm has gripped the beauty world with the emergence of a Korean beauty trends such as the latest Korean rice flour mask, touted for achieving the coveted 'glass skin'. This pristine look, known for its dewy, flawless finish, has made rounds on social media platforms, thanks to beauty influencers like Nriti S, who shared the homemade recipe.

The mask, a simple concoction of rice flour, yoghurt or raw milk and honey has gained traction for its purported skin-transforming abilities. After using the Korean mask consistently for two weeks, the change is remarkable after this 10-minute application of this mixture can bring visible results.

Benefits and effectiveness of this mask's components

Rice flour is an excellent natural exfoliator, helping to smooth skin texture and declog pores. Yoghurt's lactic acid assists in fading hyperpigmentation, while honey acts as a humectant, ensuring the skin remains hydrated.

The suitability of this viral concoction for oily skin types. It’s effective in reducing oiliness and adds a calming effect by soothing irritation and redness, she comments. Its ingredients are also known to benefit acne-prone skin due to their antimicrobial properties.

However, dermatologists urge caution. The combination of rice flour and yoghurt can be abrasive for sensitive skin types, as per a Healthline report. It’s crucial to perform a patch test before fully incorporating this into your routine to prevent adverse reactions.

The consensus among experts suggests that while the rice flour mask might enhance skin appearance, particularly in terms of hydration and exfoliation, it is no miracle cure. Achieving 'glass skin' involves a comprehensive skincare regime, professional treatments, and balanced nutrition, according to the Healthline report. This DIY mask, though beneficial, is just a part of a broader skincare philosophy.