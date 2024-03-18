×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Korean Skincare Tips That Men Must Include In Their Beauty Routine

Incorporating a 5-step skincare routine can be hefty. However, with these K-beauty tips, you can have a flawless skin in no time.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Korean Skincare Tips That Men Must Include In Their Beauty Routine
Korean Skincare Tips That Men Must Include In Their Beauty Routine | Image:Unsplash
As summer has arrived with blazing sun and surging temperatures, it is crucial for men to stick to a skincare regimen to combat the seasonal challenges effectively. The heat and humidity during this season can lead to an overproduction of sebum, which can cause greasier skin, clogged pores and potential acne breakouts. However, incorporating a 5-step skincare routine can be hefty. It is also not necessary for every skin type. 

File photo of a man doing his skincare | Image: Unsplash

But you can always manage to take out 20 minutes from your busy schedule and follow these K-beauty skincare tips for maintaining your skin health. 

Cleanse daily 

The importance of a gentle cleanser cannot be stressed enough. If you take away anything from Korean skincare, it should be the importance of a cleanser in your skincare regime. It removes dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin. Make sure you use a foam cleanser or a low-pH cleanser which is suitable for your skin type. It is also advisable to discuss with your dermatologist before picking the right cleanser. 

Use a sheet mask 

A weekly sheet mask is not only great for your skin but it is also a great way of relaxation.  You can use a sheet mask at least once or twice a week for an extra boost of hydration. There are many types of skin masks based on the type of your skin. Pick wisely!

Invest in a skin serum 

In summers, you need to ditch your heavy, sticky creams for lightweight serums or essences that your skin can easily absorb. These formulations provide the hydration your skin craves without leaving a greasy residue, ensuring your skin remains refreshed.

File photo of a man doing his skincare | Image: Unsplash

SPF is the holy grail 

As a part of the K-beauty regimen, you absolutely cannot skip sun protection, no matter what the weather is like outside. 

Never ignore the eye 

Like all other parts of your face, you should also focus on the eye. Make sure you incorporate an eye cream or serum to address concerns like dark circles or fine lines.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

