For all the makeup enthusiasts out there, mascara, irrespective of the painstakingly acquired skill set that involves in perfecting its use, is an unmissable step. Be it heavy duty eye makeup or a simple day look, mascara not only lifts the lashes but also makes one appear more alert. Off late however, lifted lashes have taken the internet by storms with makeup enthusiasts increasingly going in for the semi-permanent procedure to keep looking fresh and alert at all times of the day, sans any effort. But what are lift lashes?

What is a lash lift?



As the name suggests, a lash lift procedure will lift your eyelashes by adjusting their curl pattern. The procedure is painless and involves the use of a silicone shield and a lifting lotion. A lash tint in congruence with the lifting procedure, has become a popular pick, which patrons of the process find, almost entirely removes the need to invest in a mascara. The effects of a lash lift sustain for six to eight weeks.

Lash lift procedures have now additionally evolved to allowing one pick the kind of curl pattern they are going for - this can range from an exaggerated L-lift to a more subtle heavy curl which looks more natural. However, if one suffers from dry eyes or conditions like blepharitis or dermatoses, always consult a medical professional before opting for it.

What is the process for a lash lift?



Mascara is a complete no no for at least two days prior to your appointment - mascara residue can prevent the lifting lotion from working its magic on the lashes. As a matter of fact, avoid any product around the eye area. A lash lift from a reputable place will always entail a consultation where the final look and curl pattern will be decided upon.

The procedure, on an average, lasts between an hour to an hour and thirty minutes. After a basic cleanse to remove any product residue, any 'wild' lashes (which are basically lashes that are not in line with your lash profile) will be set in place using a special glue, to achieve a uniform look. The chosen silicone shield is placed above the lash line with the eyelashes then being separated and stuck atop it. The lifting lotion is applied which essentially breaks down the disulphide bonds of the hair making them more malleable to the opted-for curl pattern. After the lotion is removed, a separate setting lotion is applied to rebuild those bonds as the curl pattern is administered. After around forty-five minutes, the lotion is cleans and a hydrating serum is applied.

