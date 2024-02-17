Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Lip Oils Are The Hottest New Beauty Trend - Add Them To Your Skin Care Routine To Get These Benefits

As the demand for clean, natural, and multitasking beauty products continues to rise, lip oils have emerged as a standout trend in skincare and beauty.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Why Are People Obsessed With Lip Oils?
Why Are People Obsessed With Lip Oils? | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In recent years, lip oils have emerged as a popular beauty trend, offering a luxurious and nourishing alternative to traditional lip balms and glosses. With their lightweight texture, hydrating properties, and subtle sheen, lip oils have quickly gained a devoted following among beauty enthusiasts seeking to pamper and protect their pouts. Let's explore the rise of the lip oil trend and its myriad benefits for lip care and enhancement.

Hydration and moisture

One of the primary benefits of lip oils is their ability to provide intense hydration and moisture to the lips. Formulated with nourishing oils such as jojoba, coconut, or argan oil, lip oils help replenish lost moisture, soothe dryness, and prevent chapping, leaving the lips soft, smooth, and supple.

Lip oils provide you with hydration | Image: Unsplash

Lightweight texture

Unlike heavy balms or sticky glosses, lip oils boast a lightweight and non-greasy texture that glides effortlessly onto the lips. This feather-light consistency ensures comfortable wearability without feeling heavy or sticky, making lip oils an ideal choice for everyday use and on-the-go touch-ups.

Nourishing ingredients

Lip oils are often enriched with a variety of nourishing ingredients, including vitamins, antioxidants, and botanical extracts, to promote overall lip health and vitality. These potent ingredients help protect the delicate skin of the lips from environmental stressors, soothe irritation, and enhance the natural barrier function of the skin.

Subtle sheen and gloss

In addition to their hydrating properties, lip oils give a subtle sheen and gloss, enhancing the natural beauty of lips and adding glamour to any look. Whether worn alone for a dewy, natural finish or layered over lipstick for added dimension and shine, lip oils offer versatility in achieving a variety of lip looks.

lip oils give you subtle gloss | Image: Unsplash

Multitasking

Lip oils are incredibly versatile and can serve multiple purposes in your beauty routine. In addition to providing hydration and shine to the lips, they can also double as a cuticle oil, a highlighter for the cheeks, or a conditioning treatment for dry patches of skin, making them a convenient and multitasking addition to your skincare and makeup arsenal.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

12 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

12 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

18 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

18 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

18 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

18 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

18 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

19 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

19 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: ENG eyes to gain momentum

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Stones Pelted at Ex-MP Nilesh Rane's Car

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Christopher Nolan Reveals Why Michael Caine Turned Down Oppenheimer

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Mourinho delivers response to Sneijder's claim 2010 2010 Ballon d’Or

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. BJP Questions Congress' Silence on Sandeshkhali

    Politics News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo