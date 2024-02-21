Advertisement

Contouring has been a go-to makeup technique for achieving a sculpted, ‘snatched’ appearance, but not everyone enjoys the heavy application of products on their face. Luckily, fake it till you make it is an option for the beauty girls, who can fake a facelift without using heavy contouring products. There are natural and subtle ways to enhance your features and create dimension without the use of contouring products. Here are some tips for achieving a sculpted look using natural beauty techniques.

Emphasise your brows

Well-groomed eyebrows can frame your face and create the illusion of a lifted appearance. Fill in sparse areas with a brow pencil or powder, focusing on creating a natural shape that complements your features. Brush your brows upward and outward to add volume and definition.

Defined lashes

Long, fluttery lashes can instantly open up your eyes and make your face appear more sculpted. Curl your lashes with an eyelash curler to lift them and make your eyes appear more awake. Apply a lengthening mascara to add volume and definition, focusing on the outer corners for a cat-eye effect.

Highlight strategic areas

Instead of heavy contouring, use highlighting products to bring light to strategic areas of your face. Apply a luminous highlighter to the high points of your face, such as the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and the cupid's bow of your lips. This will create a subtle glow and enhance your natural bone structure.

Add a flush of colour

A little blush can add warmth and dimension to your complexion without the need for heavy contouring. Choose a blush shade that complements your skin tone and apply it to the apples of your cheeks, blending upward toward your temples. This will create a natural flush of colour and enhance the contours of your face.

Hydrated skin

Healthy, hydrated skin is key to achieving a radiant and sculpted look. Prioritise skincare by cleansing, moisturising, and protecting your skin with sunscreen. Use hydrating serums and facial oils to nourish your skin and create a smooth canvas for makeup application.

Facial yoga to your rescue

Facial yoga exercises can help tone and sculpt the muscles of your face, giving you a more defined and lifted appearance over time. Incorporate exercises like cheek lifts, forehead smoothers, and jawline definers into your daily routine to target specific areas and enhance your natural contours.