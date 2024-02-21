Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Love An Edge To Your Vibe? Here's How To Ace A Sculpted Look With Zero Contouring Products

If you are also looking for a vibe to your beauty routine, here's a guide on how you can get a sculpted look without using any contouring products.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
a visual representation of no makeup look
a visual representation of no makeup look | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Contouring has been a go-to makeup technique for achieving a sculpted, ‘snatched’ appearance, but not everyone enjoys the heavy application of products on their face. Luckily, fake it till you make it is an option for the beauty girls, who can fake a facelift without using heavy contouring products. There are natural and subtle ways to enhance your features and create dimension without the use of contouring products. Here are some tips for achieving a sculpted look using natural beauty techniques.

Emphasise your brows

Well-groomed eyebrows can frame your face and create the illusion of a lifted appearance. Fill in sparse areas with a brow pencil or powder, focusing on creating a natural shape that complements your features. Brush your brows upward and outward to add volume and definition.

Defined lashes

Long, fluttery lashes can instantly open up your eyes and make your face appear more sculpted. Curl your lashes with an eyelash curler to lift them and make your eyes appear more awake. Apply a lengthening mascara to add volume and definition, focusing on the outer corners for a cat-eye effect.

Highlight strategic areas

Instead of heavy contouring, use highlighting products to bring light to strategic areas of your face. Apply a luminous highlighter to the high points of your face, such as the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and the cupid's bow of your lips. This will create a subtle glow and enhance your natural bone structure.

Add a flush of colour

A little blush can add warmth and dimension to your complexion without the need for heavy contouring. Choose a blush shade that complements your skin tone and apply it to the apples of your cheeks, blending upward toward your temples. This will create a natural flush of colour and enhance the contours of your face.

Hydrated skin

Healthy, hydrated skin is key to achieving a radiant and sculpted look. Prioritise skincare by cleansing, moisturising, and protecting your skin with sunscreen. Use hydrating serums and facial oils to nourish your skin and create a smooth canvas for makeup application.

Facial yoga to your rescue

Facial yoga exercises can help tone and sculpt the muscles of your face, giving you a more defined and lifted appearance over time. Incorporate exercises like cheek lifts, forehead smoothers, and jawline definers into your daily routine to target specific areas and enhance your natural contours.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

29 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

2 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

3 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

3 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

3 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

21 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

21 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

21 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

21 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

21 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

21 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Birth of Kohli's newborn celebrated in PAK, sweets savored in Lahore

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Sukanta Majumdar Visits Republic Reporter Santu Pan's Family

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Did Bhumi Take A Dig At Animal As She Discusses 'Hyper Masculine Films'?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. International Mother Language Day 2024

    World17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo