TikTok always delivers make-up hacks, especially those that save time. So, if you're like us and are always looking for ways to simplify your make-up routine and cut your getting-ready time in half, this is the one for you. Whether you're preparing for a last-minute Zoom meeting or a virtual FaceTime date, this 2-in-1 setting powder and bronzer hack will have you looking flawless in minutes.

What is the viral under-eye setting hack video?

Melis Cifcili, a beauty influencer, demonstrated the 2-in-1 under-eye setting hack in her now-viral video. With precision, she dips her triangular makeup puff into Huda Beauty's easy bake loose powder in cherry blossom cake, then lightly grazes the tip with Patrick Ta's Saie Beauty Sun melt bronzer in tan bronze. She removes under-eye creasing in one swift motion while also adding dimension to her eyes.

Step by step guide to the under-eye hack

Step 1: Begin with your usual base—foundation or tinted moisturiser, plus concealer to conceal any flaws. This hack fits seamlessly into your existing routine.

Step 2: Load your powder puff with setting powder and lightly dip the tip into bronzer. This combination is where the magic occurs.

Step 3: Apply the powder-bronzer combo under your eyes to set your concealer and add some colour to your lower lash line. Use gentle tapping motions to achieve a smooth blend.

Step 4: Watch your eyes transform into a sultry, daytime smokey effect. The softness of the bronzer creates depth and dimension without the harshness of black eyeliner.

Tips and tricks for the under-eye hack

Experiment with different setting powders or bronzer to find the perfect shade of your skin tone.

If you want a more intense look, apply more product or blend it accordingly. Use a lighter hand for a subtle look.