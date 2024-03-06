Advertisement

Retinol has become a skincare staple for beauty enthusiasts worldwide. The vitamin A derivative is the perfect solution for any and every skincare woes. From uneven skin tone, acne, fine lines and wrinkles, retinol can offer a cure to all of this. However, what people don’t understand is that retinol needs to be used sensitively. For all the good it does, there’s just as much that can go wrong. Before retinol can work its magic, it can also lead to dryness, irritation, redness, and sensitivity.

The beauty ingredient requires consistency and patience. Here are some mistakes to avoid when incorporating retinol in your routine.

Advertisement

Always use SPF

SPF is the holy grail of skincare, especially when you are using retinol. Any sort of skincare you do is deemed useless if you don’t protect the skin from sun exposure. Since retinol makes the skin so sensitive to sun exposure, it is absolutely crucial that you apply your SPF every single day.

Advertisement

File photo of woman applying SPF | Image: Unsplash

Applying retinol on damp skin

It is recommended to apply nourishing serums onto damp skin, but retinol has a different theory. Applying retinol to damp or wet skin increases the likelihood of irritation. Instead, let your skin dry before you apply retinol and wait at least two minutes to make sure your skin has ample time to completely dry.

Advertisement

Don’t use too much retinol

While using retinol is exciting and it is easy to get carried away, remember that retinol works best when used sparingly. Always remember, using too much won’t make its effect faster. Too much retinol increases the chances of irritation and severe dryness.

Advertisement

File photo of Retinol | Image: Unsplash

Choose the right type

Not all retinol is the same. It is important to note its strengths, formulations, and ingredients. It is important to start with a lower-percentage formula. For beginners, it is important to use a 0.3% formula rather than a 1% formula. It is always better to talk to your dermatologist to find the right retinol for you.