Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Morning Skincare Routine For Men To Retain Glow In Summer

Here's a comprehensive guide to an effective morning skincare routine tailored especially for men.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Skincare for men
Skincare for men | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Whether you are a girl or a boy, a man or a woman, taking care of your skin is crucial. Those memes about boys just using dishwashing liquid as face wash are just for laughs, everyone cares about the health of their skin. In recent years, the stigma surrounding skincare for men has diminished, and more men are embracing the benefits of a consistent skincare routine. A well-crafted morning skincare regimen not only helps maintain healthy, youthful skin but also sets a positive tone for the day ahead.

Here's a comprehensive guide to an effective morning skincare routine tailored for men.

Cleansing

Begin your day by cleansing your face with a gentle facial cleanser specifically formulated for your skin type. This removes dirt, oil, and impurities accumulated overnight, preparing your skin for the next steps in your routine.

Skincare for men | Image: Unsplash

Exfoliation

Exfoliation can be incorporated into your routine a few times a week to slough off dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. However, be cautious not to overdo it, as excessive exfoliation can irritate the skin. Choose a gentle exfoliator and use it sparingly.

Toner

After cleansing, apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and tighten pores. Look for alcohol-free toners enriched with hydrating ingredients like witch hazel or rose water to refresh and revitalize your skin.

Serum

Serums are concentrated formulas packed with active ingredients targeted to address specific skin concerns. Choose a serum containing antioxidants like vitamin C to protect your skin from environmental damage and promote collagen production for a smoother, brighter complexion.

Moisturiser

Hydration is key to maintaining healthy skin, regardless of your skin type. Opt for a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to lock in moisture without clogging pores. If you're exposed to the sun regularly, consider using a moisturizer with SPF to provide added sun protection.

Skincare for men | Image: Unsplash

Eye cream

The delicate skin around the eyes is prone to dryness and fine lines. Incorporating an eye cream into your routine helps hydrate the under-eye area and minimize puffiness and dark circles, giving you a refreshed appearance.

Sunscreen

Regardless of the weather or your plans for the day, applying sunscreen should be the final step in your morning skincare routine. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and reapply every two hours if you'll be outdoors for an extended period.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

