TRENDING /
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Weak And Brittle Nails

Treating brittle nails with natural remedies can help strengthen and nourish your nails, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nailcare tips | Representative image
Nailcare tips | Representative image | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Brittle nails can be a common issue caused by factors such as frequent exposure to water, harsh chemicals, nutritional deficiencies, or underlying health conditions. While there are many commercial products available to address brittle nails, there are also several effective home remedies that can help strengthen and nourish your nails. Here are some natural remedies you can try.

Olive oil soak

Olive oil is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that can help moisturize and strengthen brittle nails. Simply warm up some olive oil and soak your nails in it for 10-15 minutes. Repeat this treatment daily to hydrate and nourish your nails, leaving them stronger and less prone to breakage.

Coconut oil massage

Coconut oil is another excellent natural remedy for brittle nails due to its moisturizing and nourishing properties. Massage warm coconut oil into your nails and cuticles before bedtime and leave it on overnight. The oil will penetrate deeply into the nails, providing hydration and promoting stronger, healthier nails over time.

Lemon juice soak

Lemon juice contains vitamin c and citric acid, which can help strengthen and brighten brittle nails. Mix equal parts lemon juice and warm water in a bowl and soak your nails in the solution for 10-15 minutes. The acidic properties of lemon juice can help improve nail strength and reduce discoloration.

Apple cider vinegar rinse

Apple cider vinegar is known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties, making it an effective remedy for brittle nails caused by fungal infections. Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl and soak your nails in the solution for 10-15 minutes. Repeat this treatment a few times a week to help combat fungal infections and strengthen your nails.

Biotin supplements

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is essential for healthy nail growth and can help strengthen brittle nails from within. Consider taking biotin supplements daily to promote nail health and growth. Consult with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate dosage for your needs.

Eat a nutrient-rich diet

A balanced diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals is crucial for maintaining healthy nails. Incorporate foods high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, biotin, vitamin e, and zinc into your diet to support nail strength and growth. Foods like fish, nuts, seeds, leafy greens, eggs, and legumes can all contribute to healthier nails.

Avoid harsh chemicals

Limit exposure to harsh chemicals found in nail polish removers, detergents, and household cleaners, as they can strip moisture from the nails and cause further damage. Wear gloves when doing household chores to protect your nails from chemicals and prevent them from becoming brittle.

Keep nails trimmed and moisturised

Regularly trim your nails to keep them short and prevent them from becoming weak and prone to breakage. Apply a moisturising hand cream or nail oil to your nails and cuticles daily to keep them hydrated and nourished.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

