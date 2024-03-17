×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Natural Toners That Can Give Your Skin An Instant Glow In Summer

These natural summer toners offer a refreshing and rejuvenating way to keep your skin cool, hydrated, and glowing during the hot summer months.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Natural toner for summer
Natural toner for summer | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

During the hot and humid summer time, it's essential to keep your skin cool, hydrated, and refreshed. Natural toners are a great way to invigorate your skin and maintain its natural balance without harsh chemicals or additives. Here are some simple and effective homemade toners using natural ingredients to keep your skin glowing and healthy all summer long.

Rosewater toner

Rosewater is a gentle and soothing toner that helps balance the skin's pH levels and hydrate dry or irritated skin. Simply mix equal parts of rosewater and distilled water in a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator. Spritz the toner onto your face throughout the day to refresh and rejuvenate your skin, or apply it with a cotton pad after cleansing for a cooling sensation.

 

Natural toner for summer | Image: Pexels

 

Cucumber mint toner

Cucumber and mint are both known for their cooling and refreshing properties, making them ideal ingredients for a summer toner. Blend together cucumber slices and fresh mint leaves with a bit of water to create a smooth paste. Strain the mixture to extract the liquid and pour it into a spray bottle. Keep the toner refrigerated and use it to soothe and revitalize tired or sunburned skin.

Green tea toner

Green tea is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe and protect the skin from sun damage and environmental pollutants. Brew a cup of green tea and allow it to cool completely. Transfer the tea to a spray bottle and refrigerate it for an extra cooling effect. Spritz the toner onto your face after cleansing to tighten pores and reduce inflammation.

Aloe vera toner

Aloe vera is a natural skin healer with moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an excellent choice for soothing sunburned or irritated skin. Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and blend it with a bit of water until smooth. Strain the mixture to remove any lumps and pour it into a spray bottle. Keep the toner refrigerated and apply it to your skin as needed for instant relief and hydration.

 

Natural toner for summer | Image: Pexels

Lemon honey toner

Lemon juice and honey are both natural astringents that help clarify and brighten the skin while balancing oil production. Mix equal parts of fresh lemon juice and raw honey in a bowl until well combined. Apply the mixture to your face with a cotton pad and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing with cool water. Use this toner once or twice a week to exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

4 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

4 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala Parents

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents

7 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart valuation dip

8 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE:

13 minutes ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

13 minutes ago
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Pune ISIS Module Case

20 minutes ago
Umran Malik

Fastest IPL deliveries

25 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

26 minutes ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

30 minutes ago
Delhi Metro

WPL 2024 Finals Today

34 minutes ago
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night

Goa CM's Kind Gesture

37 minutes ago
Beaches of Lakshadweep

Beaches To Visit In India

38 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

38 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

42 minutes ago
accident

MP Road Accident

44 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik performs At Mumbai Concert

Armaan Reunites With Ed

44 minutes ago
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar

Diksha make cut

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle16 hours ago

  4. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World17 hours ago

  5. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo