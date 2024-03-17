Advertisement

During the hot and humid summer time, it's essential to keep your skin cool, hydrated, and refreshed. Natural toners are a great way to invigorate your skin and maintain its natural balance without harsh chemicals or additives. Here are some simple and effective homemade toners using natural ingredients to keep your skin glowing and healthy all summer long.

Rosewater toner

Rosewater is a gentle and soothing toner that helps balance the skin's pH levels and hydrate dry or irritated skin. Simply mix equal parts of rosewater and distilled water in a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator. Spritz the toner onto your face throughout the day to refresh and rejuvenate your skin, or apply it with a cotton pad after cleansing for a cooling sensation.

Cucumber mint toner

Cucumber and mint are both known for their cooling and refreshing properties, making them ideal ingredients for a summer toner. Blend together cucumber slices and fresh mint leaves with a bit of water to create a smooth paste. Strain the mixture to extract the liquid and pour it into a spray bottle. Keep the toner refrigerated and use it to soothe and revitalize tired or sunburned skin.

Green tea toner

Green tea is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe and protect the skin from sun damage and environmental pollutants. Brew a cup of green tea and allow it to cool completely. Transfer the tea to a spray bottle and refrigerate it for an extra cooling effect. Spritz the toner onto your face after cleansing to tighten pores and reduce inflammation.

Aloe vera toner

Aloe vera is a natural skin healer with moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an excellent choice for soothing sunburned or irritated skin. Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and blend it with a bit of water until smooth. Strain the mixture to remove any lumps and pour it into a spray bottle. Keep the toner refrigerated and apply it to your skin as needed for instant relief and hydration.

Lemon honey toner

Lemon juice and honey are both natural astringents that help clarify and brighten the skin while balancing oil production. Mix equal parts of fresh lemon juice and raw honey in a bowl until well combined. Apply the mixture to your face with a cotton pad and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing with cool water. Use this toner once or twice a week to exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin.