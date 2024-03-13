×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

Nude Nails Trend Makes A Comeback After Ambani Bash

The nude nails trends have made a comeback after international, B-Town stars like Ananya Pandey and Kylie Jenner keep slaying it with their look.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nude nails
Nude nails | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the upscale Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, a notable beauty trend has emerged as a clear favourite on Instagram with both Indian and international stars sporting the minimalist nude nails look. Amidst the grandeur of elaborate makeup, including lush hairdos, bold eyes, and dewy complexions, it was the understated elegance of nude manicures that captured the most attention on social media this week.

Ambani bash appeal 

This resurgence of the nude nail trend, characterised by subtle hues and French tips, complements the ornate outfits worn at the event. The look, celebrated for its classic and timeless appeal, was embraced by celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor, who paired their sophisticated manicures with intricate lehengas.

 

Image credit: Sonam Kapoor/IG

The nude nail manicure, an embodiment of the "less is more" philosophy, aligns with the contemporary 'clean girl' beauty aesthetic. It focuses on showcasing clean, neatly groomed nails with a buffed finish, often enhanced with a nourishing base coat or soft pinks and beiges for those who prefer a hint of colour.

Jenner's inspired nail look 

For those inspired by trendsetters like the Jenners, adopting a subtle palette can lend a sophisticated 'faux natural' appearance. Options range from natural hues to milky tints, applied to nails kept short and shaped to personal preference, whether rounded, square, or squoval, ensuring a look that's simple yet stylish.

 

Image credit: Kylie Jenner/IG

 

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty showed how to elevate the nude manicure by pairing it effortlessly with printed coordinates or a statement blazer for a polished ensemble. Similarly, supermodel Taylor Hill showcases how a subtle manicure can be the perfect accessory for a sunny day out.

Advertisement

As the nude nails trend continues to gain momentum, it serves as a reminder of the resurgence of once-popular trends that keep making a comeback sooner than expected, with recent resurgence standing as a testimonial to embracing previous beauty trends. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington

Kravitz On Walk Of Fame

a few seconds ago
Asian Development Bank (ADB), (Representative Image)

India and ADB

9 minutes ago
The new e-mobility scheme will apply for months till July 2024.

Centre E-Mobility Scheme

15 minutes ago
Nude nails

Nude Nails Trend

22 minutes ago
Death

Man hangs himself

29 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

35 minutes ago
Phurba Lachenpa

Phurba Lachenpa on ISL

an hour ago
Hitaashee Bakshi

Hitaashee at WPGT

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant miracle man

an hour ago
Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar

Vijay-Ajith's Film

an hour ago
CAA

CAA: Top Developments

an hour ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas to take field

an hour ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in MP

an hour ago
BJP Fields New Faces in Karnataka

New Faces From Karnataka

an hour ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

an hour ago
Dev Patel in Monkey Man

Dev On Monkey Man Filming

an hour ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

an hour ago
Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi On His Next

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News5 hours ago

  3. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo