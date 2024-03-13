Nude Nails Trend Makes A Comeback After Ambani Bash

Advertisement

After the upscale Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, a notable beauty trend has emerged as a clear favourite on Instagram with both Indian and international stars sporting the minimalist nude nails look. Amidst the grandeur of elaborate makeup, including lush hairdos, bold eyes, and dewy complexions, it was the understated elegance of nude manicures that captured the most attention on social media this week.

Ambani bash appeal

This resurgence of the nude nail trend, characterised by subtle hues and French tips, complements the ornate outfits worn at the event. The look, celebrated for its classic and timeless appeal, was embraced by celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor, who paired their sophisticated manicures with intricate lehengas.

Image credit: Sonam Kapoor/IG

The nude nail manicure, an embodiment of the "less is more" philosophy, aligns with the contemporary 'clean girl' beauty aesthetic. It focuses on showcasing clean, neatly groomed nails with a buffed finish, often enhanced with a nourishing base coat or soft pinks and beiges for those who prefer a hint of colour.

Jenner's inspired nail look

For those inspired by trendsetters like the Jenners, adopting a subtle palette can lend a sophisticated 'faux natural' appearance. Options range from natural hues to milky tints, applied to nails kept short and shaped to personal preference, whether rounded, square, or squoval, ensuring a look that's simple yet stylish.

Image credit: Kylie Jenner/IG

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty showed how to elevate the nude manicure by pairing it effortlessly with printed coordinates or a statement blazer for a polished ensemble. Similarly, supermodel Taylor Hill showcases how a subtle manicure can be the perfect accessory for a sunny day out.

As the nude nails trend continues to gain momentum, it serves as a reminder of the resurgence of once-popular trends that keep making a comeback sooner than expected, with recent resurgence standing as a testimonial to embracing previous beauty trends.

