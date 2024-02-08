Nurture your acrylic nails by resorting to these easy hacks

Advertisement

Acrylic nails can be a fabulous addition to your beauty routine, offering long-lasting and durable glamour. However, to maintain that flawless look, it's crucial to give your acrylic nails the care that they deserve. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to take care of your acrylic nails and keep them looking salon-fresh.

Handle them gently

Treat your acrylic nails like jewels, not tools. Avoid using them to open packages or perform tasks that may put unnecessary stress on them. Opt for softer touches to preserve their longevity.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Regular maintenance

Schedule regular appointments for fills and maintenance at your nail salon. This helps prevent lifting, cracks, or breaks, ensuring your acrylic nails stay intact and polished.

Keep them dry

Extended exposure to water can weaken acrylic nails. Wear gloves while doing dishes or cleaning to protect your nails from the potential damage caused by excessive moisture.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Moisturising is a must

Hydration is key to healthy-looking acrylic nails. Use a cuticle oil or moisturiser daily to keep the surrounding skin and nail bed nourished. Well-moisturized nails are less likely to chip or break.

Avoid harsh chemicals

Steer clear of harsh chemicals, such as acetone-based nail polish removers. Opt for acetone-free alternatives to protect your acrylic nails from damage and maintain their shine.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Choose nail products mindfully

Choose nail products specifically designed for acrylic nails. This includes nail polish, removers, and other treatments. These products are formulated to be gentle on acrylics, preserving their quality.

Say no to biting nails

Resist the temptation to bite or pick at your acrylic nails. Not only does this jeopardise their appearance, but it can also damage the natural nail underneath.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Protective coating

Apply a topcoat regularly to shield your acrylic nails from everyday wear and tear. This not only enhances the shine but also provides an additional layer of protection against scratches and minor damage.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Monitor for signs of trouble

Keep an eye out for any signs of lifting, cracks, or changes in colour. Addressing these issues promptly at your nail salon can prevent further damage and maintain the health of your acrylic nails.