Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Nurture your acrylic nails by resorting to these easy hacks

By incorporating these simple tips into your routine, you can enjoy the beauty of acrylic nails without compromising their health.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Acrylic nails
Acrylic nails representative image | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Acrylic nails can be a fabulous addition to your beauty routine, offering long-lasting and durable glamour. However, to maintain that flawless look, it's crucial to give your acrylic nails the care that they deserve. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to take care of your acrylic nails and keep them looking salon-fresh.

Handle them gently

Treat your acrylic nails like jewels, not tools. Avoid using them to open packages or perform tasks that may put unnecessary stress on them. Opt for softer touches to preserve their longevity.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Regular maintenance

Schedule regular appointments for fills and maintenance at your nail salon. This helps prevent lifting, cracks, or breaks, ensuring your acrylic nails stay intact and polished.

Keep them dry

Extended exposure to water can weaken acrylic nails. Wear gloves while doing dishes or cleaning to protect your nails from the potential damage caused by excessive moisture.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Moisturising is a must

Hydration is key to healthy-looking acrylic nails. Use a cuticle oil or moisturiser daily to keep the surrounding skin and nail bed nourished. Well-moisturized nails are less likely to chip or break.

Avoid harsh chemicals

Steer clear of harsh chemicals, such as acetone-based nail polish removers. Opt for acetone-free alternatives to protect your acrylic nails from damage and maintain their shine.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Choose nail products mindfully

Choose nail products specifically designed for acrylic nails. This includes nail polish, removers, and other treatments. These products are formulated to be gentle on acrylics, preserving their quality.

Say no to biting nails

Resist the temptation to bite or pick at your acrylic nails. Not only does this jeopardise their appearance, but it can also damage the natural nail underneath.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Protective coating

Apply a topcoat regularly to shield your acrylic nails from everyday wear and tear. This not only enhances the shine but also provides an additional layer of protection against scratches and minor damage.

(Representative image of Acrylic Nails | Image: Pixabay)

Monitor for signs of trouble

Keep an eye out for any signs of lifting, cracks, or changes in colour. Addressing these issues promptly at your nail salon can prevent further damage and maintain the health of your acrylic nails.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement