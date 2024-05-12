Advertisement

With the arrival of summer, we all want to keep our skin smooth and beach-ready. And for that, most of our preferred method is good old waxing. However, the combination of heat and humidity can sometimes lead to post-waxing rashes and irritation, putting a damper on your summer plans. Luckily, there are simple tricks you can use to prevent and soothe post-waxing rashes, ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience all season long.

Choose the right waxing method

Opt for a waxing method that suits your skin type and sensitivity level. If you have sensitive skin, consider using a gentle, hypoallergenic wax formula specifically designed for delicate areas. Additionally, avoid waxing immediately after sun exposure, as sunburned skin can be more prone to irritation.

Waxing | Image: Unsplash

Prepare your skin properly

Before waxing, exfoliate the skin gently to remove dead cells and prevent ingrown hairs. Avoid using harsh scrubs or chemical exfoliants, as these can irritate the skin. Cleanse the area with a mild, non-comedogenic cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup residue that could interfere with the waxing process.

Keep your skin cool

To minimise post-waxing irritation, try to keep your skin cool and comfortable during the waxing session. Avoid hot showers, saunas, or steam rooms immediately before or after waxing, as heat can exacerbate inflammation and increase the risk of rashes. Instead, opt for lukewarm water and apply a cool compress to the waxed area afterward to soothe the skin.

Moisturise regularly

After waxing, apply a gentle, hydrating moisturiser to the skin to help restore its natural barrier and prevent dryness. Look for products that contain soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, chamomile, or calendula to calm inflammation and reduce redness. Avoid heavy creams or lotions that could clog pores and exacerbate irritation.

Waxzing | Image: Unsplash

Avoid tight clothing

Opt for loose, breathable clothing in natural fabrics such as cotton or linen to allow the skin to breathe and prevent friction against freshly waxed areas. Tight clothing can trap sweat and bacteria against the skin, leading to irritation and discomfort. If possible, wear loose-fitting garments for the first 24-48 hours after waxing to give your skin time to recover.

Practise good hygiene

To prevent bacterial infections and breakouts, maintain good hygiene practices after waxing. Avoid touching or scratching the waxed area, as this can introduce bacteria and increase the risk of infection. Keep the skin clean and dry, and avoid using harsh soaps or perfumed products that could irritate sensitive skin.